Karnataka Withdraws District Checkposts for Health Screening, No Screening for Passengers in Private Vehicles

The Karnataka government on Thursday revisited restrictions on inter-district movement of people during lockdown 4.0, removing certain mandatory procedures in place during the earlier phase.

There will be no inter-district check-posts for health screening in Karnataka. Any health screening for passengers travelling by public transport (buses and trains) will be done at the origin of the journey and all those passengers found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel, said the department of health and family welfare withdrawing the earlier order.

Those who are found symptomatic would be taken to fever clinics for further examination. The agencies running public transport (KSRTC and others, Indian Railways, private bus operators) have been asked to ensure health screening of passengers before the start of the journey.

There will be no health screening of passengers travelling by private vehicles across districts in the state.

State-owned KSRTC has been screening passengers at origin stations as the state government allowed public transport across the state except in containment zones starting Tuesday. These services are available from 7am to 7pm. The government has also allowed train services within the state and autos and taxis, all of which have respective standard operating procedures to be followed.