1-min read

Karnataka Woman Commits Suicide, Twin Baby Girls Survive

The deceased has been identified as Baby, belonging to Hosanagar in Shivamogga district, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Karnataka Woman Commits Suicide, Twin Baby Girls Survive
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Loading...
Mangaluru: In an alleged suicide attempt, the body of a 23-year-old woman was found hanging at her rented house here but her twin baby girls, aged two and half years, were saved in the nick of time following intervention of local people, police said on Tuesday.

Though the woman died, the children, who were allegedly hanged by her before she hanged herself from the same rope, survived as they could be taken to hospital in time, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Baby, belonging to Hosanagar in Shivamogga district, police said.

The family had shifted to Ujire near here two years ago and the womans husband was working in a salon.

The man had gone for work Monday when the incident occurred and he found the three hanging on his return in the evening.

The woman had died and the children were found alive, police said.

They were rushed to the hospital in the city with the help of local people.

The reason for the woman taking the extreme step was not known.

A case has been registered at Ujire police station based on a complaint from her brother and investigations are on, police sources said.

