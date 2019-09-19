Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnataka Woman Gets Triple Talaq Over WhatsApp From Dubai, Files Complaint

The couple had been married for about 20 years, and the woman's husband had left for Sharjah-Dubai in January but did not come back, police said quoting the woman's complaint.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Karnataka Woman Gets Triple Talaq Over WhatsApp From Dubai, Files Complaint
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: A Muslim woman in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga in Karnataka has approached police accusing her husband of giving her "triple talaq" from Dubai over WhatsApp.

The couple had been married for about 20 years, and the woman's husband had left for Sharjah-Dubai in January but did not come back, police said quoting the woman's complaint.

On some issues the man is said to have repeatedly picked up quarrel with her during their conversations, and finally gave her talaq (divorce) in August, stating he "doesn't want" her, they said.

"He had initially sent her talaq message over WhatsApp, and then called her to utter the same," police said.

The couple, in their 40s, did not have any children and had adopted a girl child. The woman has not "accepted" the talaq and sought justice by lodging a complaint.

"I don't have any financial support and have a daughter to take care of," she has said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and under section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Parliament had in July passed the triple talaq bill, making the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence.

The new law makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

As the man was in Dubai, police will file a requisition with the magistrate for impounding of his passport, officials said, adding an inquiry is on and the legal process would follow soon.

