Karnataka Centenarian Recovers from Covid-19, Dismisses Infection as 'Common Cold'

A centenarian woman patient from Karnataka's Ballari district survived coronavirus infection, only to dismiss it as common cold, an official said on Saturday.

"Hallamma from Huvina Hadagali town recovered from Covid-19, though she dismissed it as common cold. She contracted the infection from her son," Ballari District Health Officer (DHO) Janardhan told IANS.

Her son working at a bank tested positive for Covid-19 on July 3. Four more family members were later found infected, including Hallamma who tested positive on July 16.

All infected family members were treated at their home, except for her son who was admitted in a hospital.

"Right now, all infected members in Hallamma's family have recovered and are doing fine," the official said.

The elderly woman said doctors treated her well and that she ate regular food, adding that she had 'an apple daily' during her treatment.

Ballari accounts for 3,289 virus cases, of which 1,760 are active. As many as 69 patients have succumbed to the virus in the district so far. Ballari is 313 km north of Bengaluru.