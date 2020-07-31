Karnataka Woman Pledges Mangalsutra to Buy TV Set for Children's On-air Classes amid Pandemic

A woman in Raddir Naganur village in Karnataka's Gadag district pledged her mangalsutra in order to buy a television set for her children, studying in classes seven and eight in a government school, so that they could attend on-air classes.

With schools remaining shut in view of the coronavirus pandemic, children studying in government schools are being taught their lessons through DD Chandana channel.

"Their school teacher kept telling us that we have to somehow make the arrangement, otherwise children will lose out. I asked for a loan from others, but nobody gave us the money. Due to lockdown, there was no work or earnings too," said the mother, Kasthuri.

Both Kasthuri and her husband are daily wage labourers.

She pledged the gold for Rs 20,000 and bought a television set worth Rs 14,000.

The family says going to a neighbour's house regularly to attend these classes was not a permanent solution. Although the incident is painful, her daughter is hopeful of getting the gold mangalsutra back.

"I felt sad that she had to pledge it but it was an emergency. If we study now, in future we can get a better one," said Surekha, Kasthuri's daughter.

District in-charge minister CC Patil said he has been made aware of the situation through media reports.

"It was painful to hear. We will get her mangalsutra back in a day," he told News18 Kannada.

(With inputs from Santhosh Konnur in Gadag)