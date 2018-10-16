English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Woman Thrashes Finance Firm Manager Over 'Sex-for-Loan' Demand
The incident occurred in Davanagere when the woman visited the district's Dewan Housing Finance branch to seek a loan of Rs 2 lakh. The accused, taking advantage of the woman's poor financial status, allegedly demanded sexual favours from her.
Bengaluru: A private finance firm manager was thrashed by a woman in Karnataka's Davanagere for allegedly seeking sexual favours from her in return of sanctioning a loan.
The incident occurred on Monday when the woman visited the district's Dewan Housing Finance branch to seek a loan of Rs 2 lakh. The manager, Devaiah, promised to help her and agreed to process her loan despite her poor financial condition. However, he had one condition.
The accused, taking advantage of the woman's financial status, allegedly demanded sexual favours from her to sanction the loan. The sudden, uncalled for request did not go down well with the woman, who dragged Devaiah out of his office and beat him black and blue in the middle of the road.
Amid the #MeToo storm, the video has gone viral on the social media with people lauding the woman for her courage.
According to police, no official complaint has been filed so far in the matter. However, they had taken the accused to the police station for questioning.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
