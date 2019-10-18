Man Tries to Stab Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh in Bengaluru, Handed over to Police

Bengaluru: An attempt was made on a Congress lawmaker’s life in Bengaluru on Friday when a man tried to attack the legislator of Hebbal with a knife. The accused was handed over to police by the staff of MLA Byrathi Suresh after they managed to overpower him.

Bengaluru Police said they have apprehended the man who tried to attack Suresh.

“An attempt to murder case has been registered in the Kothnur police station limits. The MLA did not suffer any injury,” said DCP North-East Bhimashankar Guled.

The attacker, identified as Shivakumar, works in the locality as a carpenter. Sources said he dashed his two-wheeler into the MLA's car the moment Suresh came out of his house and got into his car to go out somewhere. Shivakumar then pulled out a knife and tried to stab the MLA, but was overpowered by Suresh’s security staff. The motive of the attack is being ascertained.

Suresh, a loyalist of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, is likely to field his wife in the by-election to the neighbouring Assembly constituency Hosakote that is scheduled to be held next month.

"I was at home all morning till nearly noon, meeting people from my constituency as a lot of them had come with grievances. When I left to go out around 12.30 pm, a man on a bike hit my car suddenly. The driver stopped the car. Then he made a U-turn and came back to dash against the car. When I asked who it this, I realised it was Shivu, a resident of my native place. He lived near my old home, I've known him for a long time... he is the son of a school-teacher," said Suresh.

Suresh told reporters that when he tried to talk to Shivakumar, the ferocious-looking assailant put his hands in his pocket and then brandished a knife.

"We were shocked and my gunman was able to stop him. We don't know why he did this. His family is poor but always behaved with such dignity. I have helped them to build a home. I don't know whether he has been pushed into this act by someone else. Hopefully, the police investigation will reveal the motive," Suresh said.

The accused is being questioned by the police.

