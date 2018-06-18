Karnataka's CM Meets Rahul, Conveys Birthday Wish

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Monday and gave him his best wishes ahead of his birthday tomorrow.Kumaraswamy was accompanied by JD-S secretary general Danish Ali, while AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Congress K C Venugopal too was present during the meeting.JD-S sources termed it as a 'courtesy visit' during which the Congress chief assured the new Congress-JDS government in the state of his full support.The Congress and the JD-S have formed the new Karnataka government in a post-poll tie-up after the BJP failed to get a majority of its own. The BJP's BS Yeddyurappa was briefly sworn in as chief minister but had to tender his resignation after he failed to prove his majority.