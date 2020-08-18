Karnataka's Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 4,000, Cases Surge to 2.33 Lakh

Karnataka's coronavirus toll crossed the 4,000 mark to reach 4,062 as 115 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 6,317 new infections took its tally to 2.33 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey also said that 7,071 people have been discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1.48 lakh.

Of the total cases, 80,643 are active and 695 patients are in ICU.

The state's death toll is led by Bengaluru, with 1,483 fatalities, with Mysuru a distant second at with 309.

Bengaluru Urban continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the state, registering 2,053 more cases, raising the city's tally to 91,864, out of which 34,408 are active.

Mysuru accounted for 597 infections, followed by Shivamogga (397), Ballari (319), Udupi (268), Hassan (250), Kalaburagi (211), Dharwad (201) and Belagavi (171).