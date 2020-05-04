Karnataka's Davangere District, A Green Zone, Registers 21 Covid-19 Cases in One Day

Bengaluru: As many as 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Karnataka's Davangere district on Sunday. The district, a green zone, recorded the highest single-day rise among all of the state's districts.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Belagi said, "A meeting was held with the people's representatives and officials of the town of Davangere after information of 21 Covid-19 cases was received". He added that efforts for contract tracing were already underway.

A total of 94 high-risk samples were tested in the district on Friday, and 72 on Saturday, of which 21 had tested positive. On Sunday, 164 more samples were sent for testing.

Earlier, 10 cases had been reported from the district, of which two patients had recovered and one had died. Davangere's first case was the daughter of an MP who has since recovered.

Meanwhile, Karnataka readied to start operations of liquor shops, erecting barricades and drawing circles to ensure social distancing. Total number of cases in the state stands at 614 including 25 deaths and 293 discharges, the state health department said.

