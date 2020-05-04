Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka's Davangere District, A Green Zone, Registers 21 Covid-19 Cases in One Day

A total of 94 high-risk samples were tested in the district on Friday, and 72 on Saturday, of which 21 had tested positive. On Sunday, 164 more samples were sent for testing.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:May 4, 2020, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka's Davangere District, A Green Zone, Registers 21 Covid-19 Cases in One Day
Representative image.

Bengaluru: As many as 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Karnataka's Davangere district on Sunday. The district, a green zone, recorded the highest single-day rise among all of the state's districts.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Belagi said, "A meeting was held with the people's representatives and officials of the town of Davangere after information of 21 Covid-19 cases was received". He added that efforts for contract tracing were already underway.

A total of 94 high-risk samples were tested in the district on Friday, and 72 on Saturday, of which 21 had tested positive. On Sunday, 164 more samples were sent for testing.

Earlier, 10 cases had been reported from the district, of which two patients had recovered and one had died. Davangere's first case was the daughter of an MP who has since recovered.

Meanwhile, Karnataka readied to start operations of liquor shops, erecting barricades and drawing circles to ensure social distancing. Total number of cases in the state stands at 614 including 25 deaths and 293 discharges, the state health department said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,123,713

    +16,661*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,483,194

    +20,512*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,113,454

    +2,735*  

  • Total DEATHS

    246,027

    +1,116*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres