1-MIN READ

Karnataka's Gadag District Tense After Stabbing Incident on Muharram; Security Tightened

IANS

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 11:58 IST

Gadag, India

The accused have been taken into custody. (Representational Image: IANS Twitter)

The police claim that the incident had taken place due to old rivalry

Tension gripped Gadag district on Wednesday, a day after two youths were stabbed during a Muharram procession. Security has been intensified in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Toufeeq Hosamani (23) and Mustaq Hosamani (24) were stabbed in Mallasamudra village near Gadag during the procession on Tuesday. The youth sustained injuries in abdomen, chest and legs.

The condition of Toufeeq Hosamani is stated to be critical. The injured have been admitted to GIMS hospital of Gadag. The police claim that the incident had taken place due to old rivalry.

Following the incident, Somesh Gudi, Yallappa Gudi and their associates were taken into custody. In retaliation, the victims’ families along with hundreds of community members, including women, attacked the house of accused Somesh Gudi.

The violent mob had smashed the doors, windows of the house and assaulted the family members.

first published:August 10, 2022, 11:58 IST
last updated:August 10, 2022, 11:58 IST