Karnataka’s Lalbagh Hall to Host Orchid Show on October 19 and 20

If you are an orchid lover and wish to see different colours and varieties of them, Karnataka might be the right place for you. The Orchid Society of Karnataka is all set to conduct a two-day Orchid exhibition on October 19 and 20. The flower show will be held at Lalbagh’s MH Marigowda Hall. As reported by the Deccan Herald, IFS officer and director at department of horticulture, B Venkatesh will inaugurate the event.

As mentioned in the report, the best orchid species and hybrids varieties will be put on display during the two-day long flower show. Additionally, the organizing committee has also decided to put up counters, from where one can buy orchid plants, potting accessories and books on orchids.

The flower show will not be for putting orchids on display. In fact, there will be training and demonstration sessions on various aspects of the growth of the flowers. These sessions will be held in the forenoon and afternoon on October 19 as well October 20.

K S Shashidar, president of the Orchid Society of Karnataka, has asked the Karnataka government to support orchid farming in the state. He has also appealed for improving marketing facilities around. He told to Deccan Herald, “Orchids are grown in Hassan, Sirsi and Madikeri for domestic purposes. There is a need for mass production of orchids for exporting. This can only happen with the government’s support. There is also a need for better packaging facilities if the orchids are to be exported.”

