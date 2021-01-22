Karnataka's Shimoga Blast LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead in Huge Dynamite Explosion in Yediyurappa's Hometown, Toll Likely to Rise; PM Modi Condoles Deaths

Karnataka CM BSY Orders High-level Probe into Shimoga Blast | Shocked over the reports of the massive dynamite blast in Shimoga, the hometown of the Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, in a tweet in Kannada, says that he is in touch with senior officials since late night and teams have already been dispatched to the required rescue operation. "I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The wounded are being treated and I wish them all a speedy recovery. A high-level investigation into the misdemeanor has been ordered and strict action against the guilty is certain," he said.
ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗದ ಹುಣಸೋಡು ಬಳಿ ನಿನ್ನೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭಾರೀ ಅನಾಹುತದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕ ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತಕಾರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ. ಹಿರಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಿನ್ನೆ ತಡರಾತ್ರಿಯಿಂದಲೇ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಅಗತ್ಯ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ತಂಡಗಳನ್ನು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ರವಾನಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. (1/2)— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 22, 2021