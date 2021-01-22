Karnataka's Shimoga Blast LIVE Updates: Over 15 Dead in Huge Dynamite Explosion in Yediyurappa's Hometown, Toll Likely to Rise; PM Modi Condoles Deaths

Event Highlights BSY Orders High-level Probe into Blast

Lorry Carrying Dynamites Destroyed

15 Killed in Shimoga Blast



Initially the people, who were about to go to bed, thought that it was an earthquake and started rushing out of their homes. The 11 pm data from the local seismological observatories around the area, however, did not record any seismic activity or tremors (these are usually recorded at a depth of 15 to 20 kms below the earth's surface).

Read More Karnataka's Shimoga Blast LIVE Updates: At least 15 people were killed in a major dynamite blast near Shimoga city in central Karnataka late on Thursday. According to reports, a lorry carrying gelatines and a huge quantity of dynamites exploded near a stone quarry around 10:30 pm. Tremors were felt and a loud sound was heard across the hilly Shimoga, parts of Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada districts, triggering panic. Officials at the local Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre said the impact of the blast may have led to tremors as it happened at a shallow depth.Initially the people, who were about to go to bed, thought that it was an earthquake and started rushing out of their homes. The 11 pm data from the local seismological observatories around the area, however, did not record any seismic activity or tremors (these are usually recorded at a depth of 15 to 20 kms below the earth's surface). Jan 22, 2021 09:03 (IST) Karnataka CM BSY Orders High-level Probe into Shimoga Blast | Shocked over the reports of the massive dynamite blast in Shimoga, the hometown of the Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, in a tweet in Kannada, says that he is in touch with senior officials since late night and teams have already been dispatched to the required rescue operation. "I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The wounded are being treated and I wish them all a speedy recovery. A high-level investigation into the misdemeanor has been ordered and strict action against the guilty is certain," he said. ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗದ ಹುಣಸೋಡು ಬಳಿ ನಿನ್ನೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭಾರೀ ಅನಾಹುತದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕ ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತಕಾರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ. ಹಿರಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಿನ್ನೆ ತಡರಾತ್ರಿಯಿಂದಲೇ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಅಗತ್ಯ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ತಂಡಗಳನ್ನು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ರವಾನಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 22, 2021 Jan 22, 2021 08:57 (IST) Initially the people, who were about to go to bed, thought that it was an earthquake and started rushing out of their homes. The 11 pm data from the local seismological observatories around the area, however, did not record any seismic activity or tremors (these are usually recorded at a depth of 15 to 20 kms below the earth's surface). Jan 22, 2021 08:45 (IST) Shimoga happens to be the home town of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and he has been informed about the tragedy. Illegal quarrying is common in this region. Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state government is providing assistance to the affected. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected." he tweeted. Jan 22, 2021 08:43 (IST) Lorry Carrying Dynamites Destroyed | Some claim that about 50 dynamites exploded one after the another, killing at least 15 people on the spot. The lorry that was carrying was destroyed completely. Ashok Naik, Shimoga Rural MLA, told mediapersons that he too had heard the sound and the tragic incident had taken place in his constituency. "There is a thick smoke everywhere. Can't see anything. At least 15 people have died. It could be more. I can't confirm anything right now," he said. Jan 22, 2021 08:41 (IST) 15 Killed in Shimoga Dynamite Blast, Triggers Panic | In a tragic incident, at least 15 people were killed in a major dynamite blast near Shimoga city in central Karnataka late on Thursday. According to reports, a lorry carrying gelatines and a huge quantity of dynamites exploded near a stone quarry around 10:30 pm. Tremors were felt and a loud sound was heard across the hilly Shimoga, parts of Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada districts, triggering panic. Officials at the local Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre said the impact of the blast may have led to tremors as it happened at a shallow depth.

Some claim that about 50 dynamites exploded one after the another, killing at least six people on the spot. The lorry that was carrying was destroyed completely.



After some time the district administration came to know that it was a huge blast of the explosives used for quarrying. Some claim that about 50 dynamites exploded one after the another, killing at least 15 people on the spot. The lorry that was carrying was destroyed completely.



Ashok Naik, Shimoga Rural MLA, told mediapersons that he too had heard the sound and the tragic incident had taken place in his constituency.



"There is a thick smoke everywhere. Can't see anything. At least 15 people have died. It could be more. I can't confirm anything right now," he said.



While pictures of bodies strewn around did emerge from the site as local first-responders shared them, police said, it would take time for a detailed probe and assessment.



The officials have rushed to the accident site. But fearing more blasts, they are moving cautiously, say the locals.



According to some sources, the quarrying was happening for the railway work. However, no clarity yet on what caused this huge blast.



Shimoga happens to be the home town of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and he has been informed about the tragedy. Illegal quarrying is common in this region.



Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state government is providing assistance to the affected. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected." he tweeted.



(With inputs from Deepa Balakrishnan, DP Satish in Bengaluru)