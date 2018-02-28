Karnataka's Spiderman 'Kothi Rama' Rescued After He Went Missing at Jog Falls

The ‘Spiderman’ of Karnataka’s Malnad region, Kothi Rama, who had gone missing during a daring rescue mission at Jog Falls in Shimoga district on Tuesday evening was rescued a day later.Jyothiraj is a talented climber and his bare hand tricks have given him the moniker — Kothi Rama. In Kannada, Kothi means monkey.The climber shot to fame after he rescued hundreds of tourists, who fell from the cliffs of the world’s fifth highest waterfalls. He has also helped recover numerous bodies of those who did not survive the fall.Kothi Rama was summoned by the police on Tuesday to look for a youth who had gone missing near Jog Falls. Rama who had climbed down the steep 900-feet waterfalls but went missing after an hour. It triggered panic across the region and thousands of locals rushed to Jog Falls looking for their ‘Spiderman’. Some local adventurers also climbed down the waterfalls looking for him.Till Wednesday morning, there were no traces of him and hopes began to fade. Special prayers were offered at local temples for the daredevil’s safe return. Using powerful binoculars and drone cameras, the police and fire department searched for hours, locals also aided the mission. Finally, Kothi Rama was spotted precariously perching on a cliff, 400 feet above the bed of Jog Falls.The brave man himself managed to climb over 500-feet of the rocky slope on his own without any help. He was injured after a fall and managed to save himself from certain death by clinging to a rock all through the night.This isn’t Jyothiraj’s first brush with death as he had earlier slipped at the same waterfalls a few years ago. The accident had caused him to be out of action for over a year. Against the advice of his well-wishers and doctors, Kothi Rama returned to rescue tourists and adventurers.As he was pulled up, a cheering crowd carried him to an ambulance, after which he was taken to a hospital in Shimoga city for treatment.