English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Karnataka’s Suttur Mutt Seer Among 4 Injured in Freak Nitrogen Balloon Blast
The blast occurred during the inaugural ceremony of a wrestling tournament organised at Suttur district in Mysuru.
The baboons burst when the flames of sports torch accidentally touched them.
Loading...
Mysuru: At least four persons, including Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and MLC Marithibbegowda, were injured when a bunch of nitrogen balloons burst over their head on Tuesday afternoon.
The freak accident took place during the inaugural ceremony of a wrestling tournament organised at Suttur, which is located on the banks of river Kapila in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru.
The baboons, which were part of the decorations at the venue, caused a blast after the flames of sports torch accidentally touched them.
Suttur Mutt is a powerful Mutt in the region as it wields tremendous influence over the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community.
The injured were rushed to a hospital in Suttur and are currently under observation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The freak accident took place during the inaugural ceremony of a wrestling tournament organised at Suttur, which is located on the banks of river Kapila in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru.
The baboons, which were part of the decorations at the venue, caused a blast after the flames of sports torch accidentally touched them.
Suttur Mutt is a powerful Mutt in the region as it wields tremendous influence over the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community.
The injured were rushed to a hospital in Suttur and are currently under observation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results