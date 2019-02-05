Karnataka’s Suttur Mutt Seer Among 4 Injured in Freak Nitrogen Balloon Blast

At least four persons, including Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and MLC Marithibbegowda, were injured when a bunch of nitrogen balloons burst over their head on Tuesday afternoon.The freak accident took place during the inaugural ceremony of a wrestling tournament organised at Suttur, which is located on the banks of river Kapila in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru.The baboons, which were part of the decorations at the venue, caused a blast after the flames of sports torch accidentally touched them.Suttur Mutt is a powerful Mutt in the region as it wields tremendous influence over the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community.The injured were rushed to a hospital in Suttur and are currently under observation.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.