Karnataka's Youngest Coronavirus Patient, 10-month-old Baby, Fit for Discharge
The baby boy tested positive on March 27 and has been undergoing treatment at a COVID-19-designated hospital in Dakshina Kannada district since then.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Karnataka's youngest coronavirus patient, a 10-month-old baby from Dakshina Kannada district, has been declared as fit for discharge.
The baby boy tested positive on March 27 and has been undergoing treatment at a COVID-19-designated hospital in the district since then.
"The baby was perfectly fine throughout. Two consecutive test results have come negative and the baby is fit to be discharged," said District Heath Officer A Ramachandra.
"We have collected a 12th-day sample of his mother and grandmother. Only if this test is negative, we can discharge the baby as he needs to be with the mother," he added.
The infant had no foreign travel history or contact history, but had gone to Kerala with family members.
Both his parents tested negative. No other contact of the infant has tested positive so far.
Dakshina Kannada has reported the third highest number of cases in Karnataka at 12. The state reported 207 cases as of Friday, including six deaths and 34 discharges.
