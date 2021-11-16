Day Before Gurpurab, Kartarpur Corridor Will Reopen, Says BJP Leader; Registration 'Begins Tomorrow'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Grewal on Tuesday said that Kartarpur Corridor will be thrown open for devotees on Thursday, November 18. The registration for the same will begin from Wednesday.

Grewal’s statement to News18 came two days after a Punjab BJP delegation led-by state party president Ashwani Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal for reopening the corridor by Gurpurab.

“The festival is on November 19 and the followers of Guru Nanak must be allowed to travel to his birthplace in Pakistan. The corridor was opened on November 9, 2019, at the BJP’s initiative. The historic gurdwara is a mere 4.7 kilometres from the Indian border and should have been negotiated to be part of the Indian territory during Partition in 1947," Sharma was quoted as saying.

He claimed that the Covid situation had improved enough to give Sikh pilgrims free travel access to Kartarpur Sahib. The visa-free corridor was closed due to the pandemic last year, as travel restrictions were imposed.

A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by Harjeet Grewal, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday with the same request to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of Gurpurab. Shah reportedly said the government would look into the matter at the earliest.

A Sikh Jatha of 1,500 pilgrims will visit Pakistan from November 17-26, but they will go via Wagah-Attari Border and not Kartarpur.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims from India visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.