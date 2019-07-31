Karti Chidambaram Asked to Vacate Jor Bagh House Attached by ED in Money Laundering Case
The case involving Rs 305 crore relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.
File photo of P Chidambaram with son Karti. (PTI)
New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday directed former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti to vacate his Jor Bagh house here, which was earlier attached by the agency in the INX Media corruption case in which they are accused.
The eviction notice was served on Wednesday evening following an earlier order of the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), by which the attachment of the property was confirmed.
The immovable property situated at 115-A block 172, Jor Bagh, New Delhi-3 was attached by the ED on October 10, last year.
The attachment was later confirmed by the authority on March 29, following which the directions were given, the notice said.
The case involving Rs 305 crore relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zomato Now Delivering Food in 500 Cities; Users in Tier III and Tier IV Towns Are Loving The Idea
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue