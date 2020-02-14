Take the pledge to vote

Karti Chidambaram Gets Supreme Court Nod for Travelling to UK, France

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Karti Chidambaram Gets Supreme Court Nod for Travelling to UK, France
Karti Chidambaram, son of Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram at Patiala House Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases being probed by the ED and CBI, to travel to the UK and France this month for attending a tennis tournament.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from February 14 to 28 subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

The apex court had earlier allowed Karti, the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary general of the Supreme Court.

The top court had also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

One of the cases faced by Karti Chidambaram relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

