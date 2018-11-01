English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karti Chidambaram Seeks Urgent Hearing to Travel Abroad, SC Refuses to Entertain Plea
Karti’s lawyer had asked for an urgent hearing saying that his client planned to travel from November 3 and needed the court's permission.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear Karti Chidambaram's request to travel aboard and said the matter does not deserve to be taken up tomorrow as judges have more cases "than they can handle".
"Karti Chidambaram going abroad is not so important that it will get precedent over other (cases)," said the bench.
The apex court had allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to the UK between September 20 and September 30, despite the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) objection that he has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted to him by the court.
The ED had alleged that Karti has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to delay the investigation in the case.
It had said the liberty granted to Karti Chidambaram by the apex court is "blatantly and brazenly hampering, subverting, jeopardising and protracting" the probe pending against him in the Aircel Maxis case, which the agency has to complete in six months.
The apex court had earlier allowed him to visit the UK, France and the US from July 23 to 31, while making it clear that he has to abide by the conditions imposed by it in an earlier similar order.
Karti Chidambaram has been facing several criminal cases including the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the INX-Media case.
In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
