Kartika Brata Observers Not Allowed in Odisha's Puri Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

The apex body of servitors of the Jagannath Temple, Chhattisa Nijog, has finalised the schedule for the holy month of Kartika. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Heritage Corridor project at the northeast corner of the temple on October 18, Chief Administrator of SJTA, Dr Krishan Kumar said after a meeting held on Monday.

According to reports, the temple will be closed on October 15 on ‘Dussehra’ day. The temple will open on the occasion of Kumar Purnima for darshan. The temple will be closed on the occasion of Deepavali, Ekadashi, and Kartik Purnima as well due to the Covid-19-induced restrictions.

Kumar Purnima or Sharad Purnima falls on October 18 or 19. There will be restrictions of ‘Habishayalis’ (Brata observer or widows who observe strict rituals during Kartika month in Puri), because of the Covid-19 scare, reports added.

On the other hand, devotees have lined up in the pilgrim town to catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity during the Durga Puja. Today, on the 13th day of “Sodasha Upachara Puja” in ShreeMandira, the ritual of “Shakta Gundicha Jatra” of Durgamadhaba was performed. Durgamadhaba seated together on a chariot like palanquin was carried to the Narayani temple.

