Karunanidhi Burial at Marina LIVE: Kalaignar Starts Final Journey From Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach

Dravidian icon and DMK chief M Karunanidhi has started his final journey from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach to take his final resting place along with Jayalalithaa, DMK founder CN Annadurai and MGR. Draped in a tricolour, the five-time chief minister is being taken for his burial in an open procession. A sea of supporters have gathered to catch a last glimpse of the Kalaignar. Although the distance from the hall to the beach is only 2.4km, the procession is likely to continue till late in the evening. Thousands are also already present on the Marina Beach awaiting Karunanidhi's arrival. The commotion outside Rajaji Hall had led to the death of a 60-year-old woman and an elderly man as the crowds became restless in line to pay their last respects to the DMK patriarch in the afternoon. The Kalaignar’s heir and DMK Working President MK Stalin appealed for calm and security personnel tried to keep order as the bereaved family geared up for the funeral procession to Marina beach. DMK leader A Raja was among the first to reach Marina to oversee the preparation to bury Karunanidhi next to his mentor and DMK founder CN Annadurai. Karunanidhi will be buried at Anna Salai complex in the evening after his party won a legal challenge to the AIADMK government’s denial of permission. Former chief minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa are also buried at the iconic complex. Leaders cutting across political lines and several film personalities have paid their last respects to the Dravidian icon at Rajaji Hall.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Aug 8, 2018 4:01 pm (IST) A grieving MK Stalin is being accompanied and held up by family members and supporters as he walks along with the body of his father Karunanidhi.

Aug 8, 2018 3:59 pm (IST) Thousands of people mourn Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall as the Kalaignar's body is loaded on a truck to take him to the Anna Memorial. (TV grab)

Aug 8, 2018 3:57 pm (IST) A sea of people has gathered at the Rajaji Hall and all along the roads around the hall and those leading to the Marina Beach. Karunanidhi's body is being placed on a truck to take him to the Anna Memorial in Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 3:56 pm (IST) DMK patriarch Karunanidhi's body, draped in the Tricolour, is being moved by Army personnel on their shoulders. He is being taken from the Rajaji Hall to the Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 3:55 pm (IST) DMK leader A Raja arrives at Anna Memorial ahead of Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 3:35 pm (IST) Traffic Ramaswamy Moves Supreme Court Against Madras HC Order on Marina Burial Row | Supreme Court refuses to entertain the plea filed by Traffic Ramaswamy seeking stay on the last rites of Karunanidhi at MarinaBeach. Ramaswamy had moved SC against the Madras High Court order which allowed to perform the last rites of #Karunanidhi at the Marina beach. Supreme Court refuses to entertain the plea filed by Traffic Ramaswamy seeking stay on the last rites of #Karunanidhi at #MarinaBeach. Ramaswamy had moved SC against the Madras High Court order which allowed to perform the last rites of #Karunanidhi at the Marina beach. pic.twitter.com/II9OwEgUWE — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 3:32 pm (IST) After controlling the unruly crowd, the tired police officers take a break near Rajaji Hall. It's been a long 11 days for policemen in the city.A couple more tough hours to go till the day comes to a close.#Karunanidhi #KalaignarKarunanidhi #RajajiHall

For the live updates: https://t.co/LISh53Nwe0 pic.twitter.com/GWm4Zb4dKe — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 3:28 pm (IST) Man Who Never Rested is Now Resting. This is the message on the casket in which Karunanidhi will be laid to rest. These words were picked out by the Kalaignar for his ‘tombstone’ 30 years ago. Known for his love affairs with poetry and literature, the message sums up the Kalaignar’s life as seen by his supporters and well-wishers. One of the last stalwarts of Dravidian politics, Karunanidhi will be buried at the mausoleum complex at Marina beach which also houses the memorials for CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Aug 8, 2018 3:19 pm (IST) "This void left by Karunanidhi's death cannot be filled up by any political leader. It's a great loss for the country. May god give peace to his soul," says Ghulam Nabi Azad. This void left by #Karunanidhi's death cannot be filled up by any political leader. It's a great loss for the country. May god give peace to his soul: Ghulam Nabi Azad | #RIPKalaignar #MarinaForKaruna #LIVE: https://t.co/cgcxooB0bx pic.twitter.com/Ea617PjtBl — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Veerappa Moily on Karunanidhi's Demise | "Not only his children and grandchildren, we have lost an icon of social justice," said former law minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily after paying tributes to Karunanidhi.

Aug 8, 2018 3:11 pm (IST) Karunanidhi Was an Iconic Leader, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad | "He was the only politician who had so many qualities. He always thought for the poor, downtrodden people; for social justice and equality. Being the leader of opposition and party chief, he was known across the country. Today, he is no more but his life will remain a guiding light for all of us," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, adding that it is a great loss to the country.

Aug 8, 2018 3:09 pm (IST) "The demise of Karunanidhi is matter of grief for the country. For 50 years he lead Tamil Nadu successfully," says Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Karunanidhi demise. Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays tributes to late veteran leader.

Aug 8, 2018 3:07 pm (IST) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sathasivam, and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala paid tribute to the DMK Chief. Half an hour ago, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also paid respects to the deceased leader. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P. Sathasivam, and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala paid tribute to the DMK Chief at #RajajiHall. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/95p8JMj4Q2 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 3:05 pm (IST) Visually challenged supporters of Karunanidhi paid tribute to the DMK Chief at Rajaji Hall. Meanwhile, 33 people have been injured in the chaos outside the hall. Chennai: Visually challenged supporters of #Karunanidhi paid tribute to the DMK Chief at #RajajiHall pic.twitter.com/WOSKo9Jh1T — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 3:02 pm (IST) DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi will be buried at Chennai’s Marina Beach alongside mentor and party founder CN Annadurai, the Madras High Court ruled on Wednesday in a symbolic win for the Dravidian leader’s family and party over ruling rival AIADMK. The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn’t a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there. When the hearing resumed in the morning before a bench led by acting Chief Justice and comprising Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and SS Sundar, government’s senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan said “former Chief Ministers cannot be treated as an equal to current Chief Ministers” while allocating land for burial.

Aug 8, 2018 2:48 pm (IST) Preparations underway for state funeral of M Karunanidhi at Marina beach in Chennai around 4 pm. Preparations underway for state funeral of M #Karunanidhi at Marina beach in Chennai pic.twitter.com/WoMihLXUr7 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:48 pm (IST) Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tribute to M Karunanidhi. Chennai: Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tribute to M #Karunanidhi at #RajajiHall pic.twitter.com/Ggh3CPPKfk — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:46 pm (IST) Two Dead During Commotion Outside Rajaji Hall | A man and a woman, both 60 years old, were killed during commotion at Rajaji Hall. The woman has been identified as Shenbagam, while identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

Aug 8, 2018 2:33 pm (IST) Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Ydav pay their respects to Karunanidhi. #RIPKalaignar -- @yadavakhilesh and @yadavtejashwi pay their respects to #Karunanidhi. The former then addresses the media and calls the late DMK leader a champion of the poor#RIPKarunanidhi Live Updates: https://t.co/38hAWntuoG pic.twitter.com/JBdst4f80n — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:27 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Karunanidhi | Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall. Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to M #Karunanidhi at #RajajiHall pic.twitter.com/yMph9VmZNV — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav along with Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin at Rajaji Hall. "From the age of 14 till the end of his life, Karunanidhi lived for the people," says Akhilesh Yadav. Chennai:RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and SP's Akhilesh Yadav with MK Stalin at #RajajiHall. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/HCy0H6g3zM — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:08 pm (IST) Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin addresses the crowd at Rajaji Hall. #RIPKalaignar -- #Karunanidhi's son @mkstalin addresses the crowd at #RajajiHall. He is appealing to the crowd to maintain peace and took a dig at the Tamil Nadu govt for trying to 'belittle' the Kalaignar's achievements.#RIPKarunanidhi Live Updates: https://t.co/38hAWntuoG pic.twitter.com/vFMS6imwVe — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:06 pm (IST) "CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara paid their last respects and tributes to M Karunanidhi, former CM of Tamilnadu who died yesterday, on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. They also met his bereaved family members and expressed their deepest condolences (sic)," tweets Karnataka chief minister's office. CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara paid their last respects and tributes to M Karunanidhi, former CM of Tamilnadu who died yesterday, on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. They also met his bereaved family members and expressed their deepest condolences.#Karunanidhi — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 2:04 pm (IST) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government denied permission for Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina Beach. "I was unhappy yesterday, as the government did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the Chief Minister but he was unavailable. I also personally called the PM in this regard," Banerjee told ANI. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien will represent Trinamool Congress at Karunanidhi's funeral in Chennai. The Madras High Court on Wednesday announced that DMK Chief M Karunanidhi can be buried at Chennai's Marina Beach. After hearing the High Court's order, Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin broke down while the DMK chief's supporters celebrated outside the court and the Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains have been kept.