Karunanidhi Burial at Marina LIVE: Kalaignar Starts Final Journey From Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach

Traffic Ramaswamy Moves Supreme Court Against Madras HC Order on Marina Burial Row | Supreme Court refuses to entertain the plea filed by Traffic Ramaswamy seeking stay on the last rites of Karunanidhi at MarinaBeach. Ramaswamy had moved SC against the Madras High Court order which allowed to perform the last rites of #Karunanidhi at the Marina beach.
Supreme Court refuses to entertain the plea filed by Traffic Ramaswamy seeking stay on the last rites of #Karunanidhi at #MarinaBeach. Ramaswamy had moved SC against the Madras High Court order which allowed to perform the last rites of #Karunanidhi at the Marina beach.
After controlling the unruly crowd, the tired police officers take a break near Rajaji Hall.
It's been a long 11 days for policemen in the city.A couple more tough hours to go till the day comes to a close.
For the live updates: https://t.co/LISh53Nwe0 pic.twitter.com/GWm4Zb4dKe
One of the last stalwarts of Dravidian politics, Karunanidhi will be buried at the mausoleum complex at Marina beach which also houses the memorials for CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
Man Who Never Rested is Now Resting. This is the message on the casket in which Karunanidhi will be laid to rest. These words were picked out by the Kalaignar for his ‘tombstone’ 30 years ago. Known for his love affairs with poetry and literature, the message sums up the Kalaignar’s life as seen by his supporters and well-wishers. One of the last stalwarts of Dravidian politics, Karunanidhi will be buried at the mausoleum complex at Marina beach which also houses the memorials for CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
"This void left by Karunanidhi's death cannot be filled up by any political leader. It's a great loss for the country. May god give peace to his soul," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"This void left by Karunanidhi's death cannot be filled up by any political leader. It's a great loss for the country. May god give peace to his soul," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Karunanidhi Was an Iconic Leader, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad | "He was the only politician who had so many qualities. He always thought for the poor, downtrodden people; for social justice and equality. Being the leader of opposition and party chief, he was known across the country. Today, he is no more but his life will remain a guiding light for all of us," says Ghulam Nabi Azad, adding that it is a great loss to the country.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sathasivam, and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala paid tribute to the DMK Chief. Half an hour ago, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also paid respects to the deceased leader.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P. Sathasivam, and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala paid tribute to the DMK Chief at Rajaji Hall.
Visually challenged supporters of Karunanidhi paid tribute to the DMK Chief at Rajaji Hall. Meanwhile, 33 people have been injured in the chaos outside the hall.
Chennai: Visually challenged supporters of Karunanidhi paid tribute to the DMK Chief at Rajaji Hall.
The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon's mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest.
DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi will be buried at Chennai’s Marina Beach alongside mentor and party founder CN Annadurai, the Madras High Court ruled on Wednesday in a symbolic win for the Dravidian leader’s family and party over ruling rival AIADMK. The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn’t a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there. When the hearing resumed in the morning before a bench led by acting Chief Justice and comprising Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and SS Sundar, government’s senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan said “former Chief Ministers cannot be treated as an equal to current Chief Ministers” while allocating land for burial.
Preparations underway for state funeral of M Karunanidhi at Marina beach in Chennai around 4 pm.
Preparations underway for state funeral of M Karunanidhi at Marina beach in Chennai.
Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tribute to M Karunanidhi.
Chennai: Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tribute to M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall.
Congress's success in wooing allies, especially the DMK, to clinch an alliance that pulverised AIADMK in 40 seats in Tamil Nadu proved to be the decider that led to Vajpayee government's exit in 2004.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached Rajaji Hall and paid his respects to Karunanidhi.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached Rajaji Hall and is paying his respects to Karunanidhi.
Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Ydav pay their respects to Karunanidhi.
Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav pay their respects to Karunanidhi. The former then addresses the media and calls the late DMK leader a champion of the poor.
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Karunanidhi | Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall.
RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav along with Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin at Rajaji Hall. "From the age of 14 till the end of his life, Karunanidhi lived for the people," says Akhilesh Yadav.
Chennai: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and SP's Akhilesh Yadav with MK Stalin at Rajaji Hall.
Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin addresses the crowd at Rajaji Hall.
Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin addresses the crowd at Rajaji Hall. He is appealing to the crowd to maintain peace and took a dig at the Tamil Nadu govt for trying to 'belittle' the Kalaignar's achievements.
"CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara paid their last respects and tributes to M Karunanidhi, former CM of Tamilnadu who died yesterday, on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. They also met his bereaved family members and expressed their deepest condolences (sic)," tweets Karnataka chief minister's office.
"CM HD Kumaraswamy and DyCM G Parameshwara paid their last respects and tributes to M Karunanidhi, former CM of Tamilnadu who died yesterday, on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. They also met his bereaved family members and expressed their deepest condolences," tweets Karnataka chief minister's office.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government denied permission for Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina Beach. "I was unhappy yesterday, as the government did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the Chief Minister but he was unavailable. I also personally called the PM in this regard," Banerjee told ANI. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien will represent Trinamool Congress at Karunanidhi's funeral in Chennai. The Madras High Court on Wednesday announced that DMK Chief M Karunanidhi can be buried at Chennai's Marina Beach. After hearing the High Court's order, Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin broke down while the DMK chief's supporters celebrated outside the court and the Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains have been kept.
The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn't a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there.
RECAP: When Stalin Got Teary-Eyed | Stalin, who was standing by his father’s mortal remains, got teary-eyed and joined his hands thanking everybody present. He was being consoled by his associates and party leaders. At one moment as Stalin seemed overcome with emotion, party leader A Raja put his arms around him. Kanimozhi too was seen consoling her brother. The cadre shouted in relief.
