Karunanidhi Burial at Marina LIVE: Chennai Bids Tearful Adieu as Kalaignar Reaches Resting Place

Dravidian icon and DMK chief M Karunanidhi made his final journey from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach to take his final resting place alongside Jayalalithaa, DMK founder CN Annadurai and MGR. Draped in a tricolour, the five-time chief minister was taken for his burial in an open procession. A sea of supporters lined up along the route to catch a final glimpse of the departed leader and chanted slogans for their Thalaivar. Sobbing family members, including the late leader's sons M K Stalin and Tamizharasu, followed them. The commotion outside Rajaji Hall had led to the death of a 60-year-old woman and an elderly man as the crowds became restless in line to pay their last respects to the DMK patriarch in the afternoon. The Kalaignar’s heir and DMK Working President MK Stalin appealed for calm and security personnel tried to keep order as the bereaved family geared up for the funeral procession to Marina beach. DMK leader A Raja was among the first to reach Marina to oversee the preparation to bury Karunanidhi next to his mentor and DMK founder CN Annadurai. Karunanidhi will be buried at Anna Salai complex in the evening after his party won a legal challenge to the AIADMK government’s denial of permission. Former chief minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa are also buried at the iconic complex. Leaders cutting across political lines and several film personalities have paid their last respects to the Dravidian icon at Rajaji Hall.



Aug 8, 2018 6:18 pm (IST) Army personnel take out Karunanidhi's casket out of the truck for the final rites of the DMK patriarch at Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 6:14 pm (IST) Army, Air Force and Navy personnel and Tamil Nadu Police stand guard for the full state honours to be given to M Karunanidhi at the Anna Memorial in Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 6:10 pm (IST) The procession carrying M Karunanidhi has reached Marina Beach. Karunanidhi's children MK Stalin, Selvi, Kanimozhi and Alagiri are seated along with other political bigwigs, Rahul Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda and others at the Anna Memorial.

Aug 8, 2018 6:02 pm (IST) DMK supporters mourn the demise of M Karunanidhi. (PTI photo)

Aug 8, 2018 5:59 pm (IST) Arrangements at the burial spot in Marina Beach. Several politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, are waiting here for the final rites. (TV grab)

Aug 8, 2018 5:55 pm (IST) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi and several other politicians can be seen waiting at the Marina Beach memorial where Karunanidhi will finally be laid to rest.

Aug 8, 2018 5:53 pm (IST) The funeral procession moves towards Marina Beach along with thousands of supporters and DMK cadres who have gathered here from across Tamil Nadu and other states. (TV grab)

Aug 8, 2018 5:51 pm (IST) The funeral procession to Marina Beach that started moving from the Rajaji Hall at 4 pm is yet to reach the Anna Memorial, which is located at a short distance of about 2 kilometres. It will take a few more minutes for the procession to reach the mausoleum complex, where veteran politicians like HD Deve Gowda and others are already waiting for the last rites to be performed.

Aug 8, 2018 5:49 pm (IST) ‘Man Who Never Rested is Now Resting’: This is the message on the casket in which Karunanidhi will be laid to rest. These words were picked out by the Kalaignar for his ‘tombstone’ 30 years ago. Known for his love affairs with poetry and literature, the message sums up the Kalaignar’s life as seen by his supporters and well-wishers.

Aug 8, 2018 5:46 pm (IST) Thousands of people outside the Rajaji Hall who were waiting since morning to pay their respects to Karunanidhi. (PTI photo)

Aug 8, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) The short 2 kilometre distance between Rajaji Hall -- where Karunanidhi's body was kept for the public and dignitaries to pay their respects -- and Marina Beach -- where the Kalaignar will be put to rest -- will take at least a couple of hours for the massive procession to cover as thousands of supporters and mourners gather on the streets of Chennai to catch a glimpse of the Dravidian politics stalwart.

Aug 8, 2018 5:36 pm (IST) Puducherry CM has also promised to erect a bronze statue in the honour of M Karunanidhi. A bronze Statue will be erected for Kalaignar Dr.M.Karunanidhi at #Puducherry .#Karunanidhi — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 5:35 pm (IST) Puducherry chief minister promises to rename a road after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Karaikal By-pass road will be named in the name of Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Kalaignar Dr.M.Karunanidhi .#Karunanidhi — CMO Puducherry (@CMPuducherry) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 5:29 pm (IST) Sea of supporters accompany Karunanidhi's casket to the Marina Beach, struggle to reach out to the truck and walk along with it. (TV grab)

Aug 8, 2018 5:27 pm (IST) DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday broke down and the party cadre sent up a big roar on hearing that the Madras High Court has allowed M Karunanidhi, DMK president for nearly 50 years and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, to be buried at the Marina beach.

Aug 8, 2018 5:19 pm (IST) MK Stalin, Alagiri, Dayanidhi Maran and several other DMK leaders walk along with the casket of Karunanidhi and thousands of supporters towards the Marina Beach where the Kalaignar will be finally laid to rest.

Aug 8, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) DMK cadres take out a procession with a 100 feet-long banner with images of the Kalaignar. (Image: News18)

Aug 8, 2018 5:09 pm (IST) DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, who led an illustrious life full of ups and downs in his long political journey, was subjected to some more politics even in his death when the ruling the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu rejected the DMK family's request to grant the Kalaignar burial space at the Marina Beach. It was only after hours of tension and several anxious moments that the Madras High Court brought relief to the grieving supporters and family members of Karunanidhi. The HC ruled in favour of DMK and asked the govt to allow Karunanidhi to be buried alongside his mentor Annadurai and rivals MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Aug 8, 2018 5:01 pm (IST) The national flag at Rashtrapati Bhawan flies at half mast as a mark of respect for Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 94. (PTI photo)

Aug 8, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) A total of 21 rounds will be fired in the air as tributes to the Dravidian politics stalwart, Karunanidhi. The Tricolour draped around Karunanidhi will be removed and handed over to his family as a mark of honour. After the final rites, Karunanidhi will be laid to rest beside his mentor and DMK founder Annadurai at the Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 4:50 pm (IST) Crowds continue to swell as Karunanidhi's funeral procession starts inching towards the Anna Memorial. (TV grab)

Aug 8, 2018 4:49 pm (IST) The funeral procession of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi is slowly moving towards the Marina Beach as it gets difficult for the cavalcade to manoeuvre around the sea of people that has gathered at Rajaji Hall, Anna Memorial and all along the road leading to the Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 4:42 pm (IST) Politicians, cutting across party lines, came down to Chennai from all over India to their pay last respects to the Kalaignar.

Aug 8, 2018 4:39 pm (IST) In a departure from tradition, the Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day today as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. There is no precedent of adjourning the House over the demise of a former chief minister of other state. Before the adjournment of the House proceedings, all members paid homage to the DMK chief by observing a two-minute silence.

Aug 8, 2018 4:30 pm (IST) All educational institutions, shops, business establishments, fuel outlets remained closed in the city. Cinema theatres have cancelled shows for the day. Most roads in Chennai bear a deserted look as state-owned transport corporation operates skeletal services and other public transport vehicles, including autorickshaws stayed off roads in the city. Train services, however, operated as usual. The Koyambedu Vegetable market also wears a deserted look as traders decided to close it on the sad occasion of Karunanidhi’s demise.

Aug 8, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) A DMK worker faints during the funeral of DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall. (PTI Photo)

Aug 8, 2018 4:24 pm (IST) At least 2 people were killed and at least 33 injured during a stampede at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Tuesday where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's mortal remains are kept. According to media reports, one elderly man and a woman aged 60 have succumbed to injuries. The injured include eight women including police personnel. All of them have been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

Aug 8, 2018 4:23 pm (IST) A near stampede situation prevailed at the Rajaji Hall where DMK President M Karunanidhi's mortal remains lay in state as swelling crowds jostled and surged forward to have a last glimpse of him. Several men and women suffered bruises with some fainting in the melee, police said. Amid the anxious moments, DMK working president M K Stalin appealed for calm and requested the cadres to peacefully disperse after paying homage.