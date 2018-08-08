Karunanidhi Burial at Marina LIVE: Chennai Bids Tearful Adieu as Kalaignar Reaches Resting Place

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
The funeral procession to Marina Beach that started moving from the Rajaji Hall at 4 pm is yet to reach the Anna Memorial, which is located at a short distance of about 2 kilometres. It will take a few more minutes for the procession to reach the mausoleum complex, where veteran politicians like HD Deve Gowda and others are already waiting for the last rites to be performed.
‘Man Who Never Rested is Now Resting’: This is the message on the casket in which Karunanidhi will be laid to rest. These words were picked out by the Kalaignar for his ‘tombstone’ 30 years ago. Known for his love affairs with poetry and literature, the message sums up the Kalaignar’s life as seen by his supporters and well-wishers.
The short 2 kilometre distance between Rajaji Hall -- where Karunanidhi's body was kept for the public and dignitaries to pay their respects -- and Marina Beach -- where the Kalaignar will be put to rest -- will take at least a couple of hours for the massive procession to cover as thousands of supporters and mourners gather on the streets of Chennai to catch a glimpse of the Dravidian politics stalwart.
Puducherry CM has also promised to erect a bronze statue in the honour of M Karunanidhi.
A bronze Statue will be erected for Kalaignar Dr.M.Karunanidhi at #Puducherry .#Karunanidhi— V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) August 8, 2018
Puducherry chief minister promises to rename a road after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
Karaikal By-pass road will be named in the name of Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Kalaignar Dr.M.Karunanidhi .#Karunanidhi— CMO Puducherry (@CMPuducherry) August 8, 2018
READ | 2 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede at Rajaji Hall Before Karunanidhi's Last Rites
Two people were reportedly killed during a stampede at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Tuesday where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's mortal remains were kept.
DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, who led an illustrious life full of ups and downs in his long political journey, was subjected to some more politics even in his death when the ruling the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu rejected the DMK family's request to grant the Kalaignar burial space at the Marina Beach. It was only after hours of tension and several anxious moments that the Madras High Court brought relief to the grieving supporters and family members of Karunanidhi. The HC ruled in favour of DMK and asked the govt to allow Karunanidhi to be buried alongside his mentor Annadurai and rivals MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
A total of 21 rounds will be fired in the air as tributes to the Dravidian politics stalwart, Karunanidhi. The Tricolour draped around Karunanidhi will be removed and handed over to his family as a mark of honour. After the final rites, Karunanidhi will be laid to rest beside his mentor and DMK founder Annadurai at the Marina Beach.
In a departure from tradition, the Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day today as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. There is no precedent of adjourning the House over the demise of a former chief minister of other state. Before the adjournment of the House proceedings, all members paid homage to the DMK chief by observing a two-minute silence.
All educational institutions, shops, business establishments, fuel outlets remained closed in the city. Cinema theatres have cancelled shows for the day. Most roads in Chennai bear a deserted look as state-owned transport corporation operates skeletal services and other public transport vehicles, including autorickshaws stayed off roads in the city. Train services, however, operated as usual. The Koyambedu Vegetable market also wears a deserted look as traders decided to close it on the sad occasion of Karunanidhi’s demise.
At least 2 people were killed and at least 33 injured during a stampede at Rajaji Hall in Chennai on Tuesday where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's mortal remains are kept. According to media reports, one elderly man and a woman aged 60 have succumbed to injuries. The injured include eight women including police personnel. All of them have been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.
A near stampede situation prevailed at the Rajaji Hall where DMK President M Karunanidhi's mortal remains lay in state as swelling crowds jostled and surged forward to have a last glimpse of him. Several men and women suffered bruises with some fainting in the melee, police said. Amid the anxious moments, DMK working president M K Stalin appealed for calm and requested the cadres to peacefully disperse after paying homage.
Reports say when AIADMK minister Jayakumar tried to enter the Anna Samadhi lane near Marina Beach, his car was stopped by the DMK cadre, who are angered over the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to deny a resting place to Karunanidhi at the iconic Marina Beach along with other stalwarts of Tamil politics. But Jayakumar has now managed to enter the Anna Samadhi complex.
