Karunanidhi Continues to be Under Intensive Care; Rahul Gandhi to Pay Visit

DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to remain in the intensive care for the fourth consecutive day today, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi likely to visit the ailing leader this evening.Gandhi is expected to land here by 3.30 pm and proceed to the hospital straightaway, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress sources.Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, on the sidelines of an event here said, Karunanidhi was "stable and breathing on his own", recalling his visit to the Kauvery Hospital yesterday.Karunanidhi's health continues to be stable, DMK working president M K Stalin had said last night.The family members of Karunanidhi, including Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, are present in the hospital.The Kauvery Hospital, where the nonagenarian leader is being treated, continues to teem with party cadres from various districts albeit in reduced numbers due to the appeal of the party to avoid visits and help maintain calm.On July 29, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital had said "there was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Karunanidhi. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors."Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.On July 18, he had undergone a procedure at the same hospital to replace a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally.