DMK leader MK Stalin penned an emotional letter to his departed father and party leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday, asking if he could call him ‘Appa’ one last time.Five-time Chief Minister and leader of the DMK for 50 years, 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last here owing to age-related ailments in a private hospital on Tuesday."Rather than calling you as Appa, Appa, I have called you as Thalaivaray, Thalaivaray (my leader) more number of times. Can I call you as Appa once Thalaivaray," Stalin said in his letter.Stalin asked his departed father Karunanidhi as to why he did not say where he was going this time when his habit was always to inform his destination before starting out."Thirty three years back, you had said your grave should have the words... the person who had worked without rest is resting here. Have you departed with the satisfaction of having worked hard for the Tamil community," Stalin said.