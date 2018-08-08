English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karunanidhi Death: Can I Call You Appa Now, Asks Stalin in Emotional Ode to His ‘Thalaivar’
Stalin asked his departed father Karunanidhi as to why he did not say where he was going this time when his habit was always to inform his destination before starting out.
File Photo of late DMK president M Karunanidhi with DMK working president M K Stalin (Left).
Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin penned an emotional letter to his departed father and party leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday, asking if he could call him ‘Appa’ one last time.
Five-time Chief Minister and leader of the DMK for 50 years, 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last here owing to age-related ailments in a private hospital on Tuesday.
"Rather than calling you as Appa, Appa, I have called you as Thalaivaray, Thalaivaray (my leader) more number of times. Can I call you as Appa once Thalaivaray," Stalin said in his letter.
"Thirty three years back, you had said your grave should have the words... the person who had worked without rest is resting here. Have you departed with the satisfaction of having worked hard for the Tamil community," Stalin said.
ஒரே ஒருமுறை இப்போதாவது ‘அப்பா’ என அழைத்து கொள்ளட்டுமா ‘தலைவரே’! pic.twitter.com/HWyMPkSmLj
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 7, 2018
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
