Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: Kauvery Hospital Says Next 24 Hours Crucial as Condition Declines

DMK president M Karunanidhi’s health has declined once again and doctors at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai are facing a challenge in maintaining his vital organ functions, the medical bulletin released on Monday said. Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after his blood pressure dropped and he has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit since then. The medical bulletin further stated that he is being monitored continuously and being treated with active medical support. “His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” the hospital added. Since his admission to the hospital, the five-time chief minister's health has gone through ups and downs. After a setback on July 29, his condition had improved but doctors had said he would need to be hospitalised for an extended period due to his age-related ailments. On Monday, rumours of the 94-year-old's health declining once again started gathering pace and the DMK cadre thronged the hospital.



Aug 6, 2018 8:19 pm (IST) Police have diverted traffic near the Kauvery Hospital as large numbers of DMK cadres have started gathering outside. (Image: News18)

Aug 6, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) The hospital had on July 31 said an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.

Aug 6, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) The DMK patriarch is on "continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the medical bulletin on Monday evening.

Aug 6, 2018 7:56 pm (IST) Anxious supporters and well wishers wait outside Kauvery Hospital. (Image: CNN-News18)

Aug 6, 2018 7:50 pm (IST) Karunanidhi, who occupied the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's chair for five times and who has never lost an election in the 13 times he has contested, was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on July 28 following a drop in blood pressure.

Aug 6, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan reaches hospital as Karunanidhi’s health suffers a decline.

Aug 6, 2018 7:35 pm (IST) Chennai Police forms barricades around the Kauvery Hospital premises as worried supporters continue to trickle in.

Aug 6, 2018 7:34 pm (IST) Reports suggested Karunanidhi's health was critical this morning as well, triggering tension among supporters. The hospital has now confirmed that Karunanidhi's health has indeed suffered a decline.

Aug 6, 2018 7:27 pm (IST) DMK supporters gather outside Kauvery Hospital in anticipation of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health. (Image: CNN-News18)

Aug 6, 2018 7:25 pm (IST) A few days ago, DMK leader MK Stalin had stated that he was shocked to learn about the reported death of 21 party cadres in shock and grief following the hospitalization of Karunanidhi. In a statement, Stalin urged the party members not to resort to activities that will lead to their death. Karunanidhi's son expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased DMK members.

Aug 6, 2018 7:21 pm (IST) The Kauvery Hospital said this evening that they will closely monitor Karunanidhi's declining health over the next 24 hours as his condition continues to be critical.

Aug 6, 2018 7:20 pm (IST) On July 29, Karunanidhi had suffered a similar decline in his health when the Kauvery Hospital had said, "There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors."

Aug 6, 2018 7:18 pm (IST) DMK working president MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin reaches Kauvery Hospital as Karunanidhi's health suffers a decline.

Aug 6, 2018 7:13 pm (IST) Last week, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Karunanidhi. Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, too, visited him.

Aug 6, 2018 7:12 pm (IST) Triggering a scare across Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi’s health had suffered another setback last week. Tension simmered across Chennai with police resorting to lathicharge as emotional DMK supporters tried to break barricades and enter the hospital. However, the hospital soon announced that the DMK chief’s condition has lapsed stabilized after a “transient setback”.

Aug 6, 2018 7:06 pm (IST) President Ram Nath Kovind visited Karunanidhi on Sunday and enquired about his health. At the hospital, the President briefly interacted with Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi. (Image: Twitter)

Aug 6, 2018 7:03 pm (IST) The latest medical bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital.

Aug 6, 2018 7:01 pm (IST) DMK supporters have again started gathering around the Kauvery Hospital as soon as news of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health spread.

Aug 6, 2018 6:58 pm (IST) The medical bulletin further added: "He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis."

Aug 6, 2018 6:56 pm (IST) Latest Medical Bulletin | A medical bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital on Monday evening stated: "There has been decline in the condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments (sic)."

Aug 6, 2018 6:53 pm (IST) Karunanidhi was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on July 28 after his blood pressure dropped and he has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit since then.