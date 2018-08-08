Karunanidhi Will be First Former Tamil Nadu CM To Be Buried At Marina

The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed DMK president M Karunanidhi to be laid to rest at Marina Beach.With this decision, Karunanidhi will become the first former CM of the state to be laid to rest at the iconic beach. The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon’s mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest.Arguments in the Madras High Court centred around whether space at the iconic mausoleum complex should be granted to former CMs as well. In its counter to the DMK plea, the Tamil Nadu government said the Kalaignar too had denied burial at Marina for MG Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, prompting the DMK to reject “flimsy” arguments.The counter affidavit mentions the case of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of the late MG Ramachandran. Janaki was also the CM of Tamil Nadu for 100 days before her cabinet was dissolved by the Centre for failing to maintain law and order.According to the state government affidavit, after Janaki’s death in 1996, then chief minister Karunanidhi had followed the protocol as listed by the government of India. Further, the government has mentioned that as of now, there are three Dravidian icons on Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.Tamil Nadu government's counter affidavit says that at present the land allocated for Karunanidhi’s burial is two acres and it is "the largest piece of land allocated". "It is important to note that there have been other freedom fighters who have been allocated space in the said campus in so far as Thiru Kamarajar is concerned that his last rites that has been performed at the said place with all state honour and copy of publication is filed with in," the affidavit read.