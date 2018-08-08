English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karunanidhi Will be First Former Tamil Nadu CM To Be Buried At Marina
The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon’s mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters display a portrait of party president Muthuvel Karunanidhi as they gather to pay respects to his remains at Rajaji hall in Chennai on August 8, 2018. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed DMK president M Karunanidhi to be laid to rest at Marina Beach.
With this decision, Karunanidhi will become the first former CM of the state to be laid to rest at the iconic beach. The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon’s mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest.
Arguments in the Madras High Court centred around whether space at the iconic mausoleum complex should be granted to former CMs as well. In its counter to the DMK plea, the Tamil Nadu government said the Kalaignar too had denied burial at Marina for MG Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, prompting the DMK to reject “flimsy” arguments.
The counter affidavit mentions the case of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of the late MG Ramachandran. Janaki was also the CM of Tamil Nadu for 100 days before her cabinet was dissolved by the Centre for failing to maintain law and order.
According to the state government affidavit, after Janaki’s death in 1996, then chief minister Karunanidhi had followed the protocol as listed by the government of India. Further, the government has mentioned that as of now, there are three Dravidian icons on Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Tamil Nadu government's counter affidavit says that at present the land allocated for Karunanidhi’s burial is two acres and it is "the largest piece of land allocated". "It is important to note that there have been other freedom fighters who have been allocated space in the said campus in so far as Thiru Kamarajar is concerned that his last rites that has been performed at the said place with all state honour and copy of publication is filed with in," the affidavit read.
Also Watch
With this decision, Karunanidhi will become the first former CM of the state to be laid to rest at the iconic beach. The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon’s mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest.
Arguments in the Madras High Court centred around whether space at the iconic mausoleum complex should be granted to former CMs as well. In its counter to the DMK plea, the Tamil Nadu government said the Kalaignar too had denied burial at Marina for MG Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, prompting the DMK to reject “flimsy” arguments.
The counter affidavit mentions the case of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of the late MG Ramachandran. Janaki was also the CM of Tamil Nadu for 100 days before her cabinet was dissolved by the Centre for failing to maintain law and order.
According to the state government affidavit, after Janaki’s death in 1996, then chief minister Karunanidhi had followed the protocol as listed by the government of India. Further, the government has mentioned that as of now, there are three Dravidian icons on Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Tamil Nadu government's counter affidavit says that at present the land allocated for Karunanidhi’s burial is two acres and it is "the largest piece of land allocated". "It is important to note that there have been other freedom fighters who have been allocated space in the said campus in so far as Thiru Kamarajar is concerned that his last rites that has been performed at the said place with all state honour and copy of publication is filed with in," the affidavit read.
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kapil Dev and Dhoni Fan Karunanidhi Often Cancelled Meetings to Watch Cricket Matches
- Mahindra Reponds to Claims by FCA on Jeep-Like Design of Roxor SUV
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
- Words Used in Item Songs are Derogatory and Against the Image of Females: Shabana Azmi
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...