Karunanidhi's Ancestral House Damaged in Cyclone Gaja

The ancestral house of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi's family at Thirukuvalai village near here has suffered damage in the 'Gaja' cyclone, officials said Tuesday.A tree in front of the house got uprooted and fell on the house damaging the tiled roof and a name board, they said.The house is being maintained as a memorial and a library. The cyclone crossed the Tamil Nadu coast near Vedaranyam in neighbouring Nagapattinam district on November 16 causing extensive damage and claiming 46 lives.