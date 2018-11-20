English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karunanidhi's Ancestral House Damaged in Cyclone Gaja
A tree in front of the house reportedly got uprooted and fell on the house damaging the tiled roof and a name board
File photo of late DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.
Tiruvarur: The ancestral house of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi's family at Thirukuvalai village near here has suffered damage in the 'Gaja' cyclone, officials said Tuesday.
A tree in front of the house got uprooted and fell on the house damaging the tiled roof and a name board, they said.
The house is being maintained as a memorial and a library. The cyclone crossed the Tamil Nadu coast near Vedaranyam in neighbouring Nagapattinam district on November 16 causing extensive damage and claiming 46 lives.
