Karunanidhi's Health Has Declined Overall, Will Need to Stay in Hospital for an Extended Period: Doctors
Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday after his blood pressure dropped and he has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit for the past four days.
Rahul Gandhi visits M Karunanidhi in hospital on Tuesday. (Image: News18)
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi will need extended hospitalisation to treat an overall decline in his health, the executive director of Kauvery hospital said in a medical bulletin on Tuesday.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday after his blood pressure dropped and he has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit for the past four days.
The medical bulletin states that Karunanidhi has responded well to medical management and the issue that had led to his hospitalisation has been resolved. It further stated that he continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support.
However, it added that “extended period” of hospitalisation will be necessary due to overall decline in health, which it attributed to old age, altered liver function and hematological parameters.
DMK cadres continued to stay put outside the hospital premises despite a sudden downpour in the afternoon and leaders of various political parties continue to pay visits to the 94-year-old ailing leader.
On Tuesday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the Kauvery hospital. He described the condition of the DMK patriarch as stable.
"I met him, he is fine, stable. I am quite happy to see that he is doing well. He is a very tough person like the people of Tamil Nadu. He has the spirit of Tamil Nadu in him," Rahul told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi. He was received by DMK working president M K Stalin and other senior leaders at the hospital.
Earlier in the day, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said Karunanidhi was "stable and breathing on his own". Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin had said last night his condition was stable.
The family members of Karunanidhi, including his daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, are present at the hospital.
