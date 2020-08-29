Karunya KR 463 Weekly Kerala Lottery Results Declared, Check Winners at keralalotteries.com

Karunya KR 463 Kerala Lottery Results | The Kerala State Lottery Department has drawn the results for Karunya KR Weekly lottery for August 29 at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. This is one of the weekly lotteries drawn by the Directorate of Kerala State Lottery. The department contests weekly draws of seven different lotteries every day.

The result for Karunya KR 463 Kerala Lottery weekly draw was declared on Saturday, August 29, at 3pm. Soon after, the department published the result for Karunya KR 463 Kerala Lottery weekly on the official website at www.keralalotteries.com.

The winner of the Karunya KR 463 Kerala Lottery Results took home the first prize of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The prize money for other lottery winners at the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th spot is Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Those who have purchased the tickets for Karunya KR 463 Kerala Lottery can check the complete result and the PDF list on the official website www.keralalotteries.com. You can buy future lottery tickets priced at Rs 40 for a single ticket, while purchasing an entire book costs Rs 750.

Steps to Check Kerala Karunya KR 463 Lottery Results

[hstep]Step 1: Look for the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Tap on the ‘View’ icon before Karunya KR 463 weekly lottery result

Step 4: The Karunya KR 463 result PDF will open with the complete winner list[/hstep]

Winners of Kerala Karunya KR 463 Lottery

First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): KC 574875

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): KK 437155

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): KA 413863, KB 593775, KC 117296, KD 234160, KE 430922, KF 277170, KG 745426, KH 689038, KJ 148966, KK 101313, KL 726964, KM 743583

For winners who have earned prize money less than Rs 5000, they can claim their money from any lottery shop in the state.

All those whose prize money is prized above 5,000 will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.