Kerala Karunya Plus 334 Lottery Results Declared, Check Winners at keralalotteries.com

Karunya KN 334 Kerala Lottery Results | The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of Karunya Plus 334 Weekly lottery. Those who bought the tickets can check their results at the official website of the lottery department.

The first prize fetches Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize are worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The fourth prize will get Rs 5000, fifth prize Rs 1000, sixth prize Rs 500 and seventh prize Rs 100 respectively.

Direct link to check Karunya Plus 334 lottery result:

The results of the lottery is announced on the official website at www.keralalotteries.com.

Steps to check the Karunya Plus 334 lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official lottery website of Kerala at www.keralalotteries.com.

Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Results” button being displayed on the Homepage

Step 3: Look for Karunya Plus 334 in the table that appears on the page.

Step 4: Click on “View” in the row against Karunya Plus 334.

Step 5: Karunya Plus 334 result will open, which will contain the list of winners. PDF of the result can be saved.

According to the lottery authority’s instructions, the prize winners are advised to match the winning numbers with the results issued by the state lottery department. Winners should note that they are required to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of results. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in the state.

The lottery is drawn every Thursday, where participants stand a chance to win cash prizes up to Rs 80 lakhs. Lotteries are legal in Kerala and are conducted under the supervision of the state government.

First of its kind in India, the Kerala State Lotteries is a programme established in 1967 and run by the state government. The programme was started with an objective of supplementing finance of the government for the benefit of the people in a regulated manner so as to not disturb the public convenience.