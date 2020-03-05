Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results Announced, Check Online at keralalotteries.com
The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery for March 5 is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. The third of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.
Representative image of lottery tickets
Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results | The result for Karunya Plus KN-306 was released by the Kerala state lottery department on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at keralalotteries.com.
The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery for March 5 is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. The third of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery Results: Steps to check it
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab
Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Karunya Plus KN-306 lottery
Step 4: The Karunya Plus KN-306 result PDF will open
Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery Results: List of Winners
First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PJ 309018
Second Prize (Rs 10 lakhs): PA 727505
Third Prize (Rs 1 lakhs each): PA 160005, PB 684815, PC 616925, PD 323908, PE 770482, PF 400989, PG 406553, PH 112969, PJ 840935, PK 138287, PL 250887, PM 737812
All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.
To check the Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results directly, go to the direct link.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza First Drive Review - The Balancing Act
- How Coronavirus Has Hit Global Sport: Events Affected By COVID-19 Across the World
- Fact or Fiction? Did a 1981 Chinese Novel Really Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak?
- Delhi Government’s War Against Fake News on WhatsApp: You Can go to Jail For 3 Years
- WATCH: Artist Converts DNA Sequence of Covid-19 to Produce the 'Sound' of Coronavirus