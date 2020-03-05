Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results Announced, Check Online at keralalotteries.com

Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results | The result for Karunya Plus KN-306 was released by the Kerala state lottery department on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery for March 5 is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. The third of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Karunya Plus KN-306 lottery

Step 4: The Karunya Plus KN-306 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-306 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PJ 309018

Second Prize (Rs 10 lakhs): PA 727505

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakhs each): PA 160005, PB 684815, PC 616925, PD 323908, PE 770482, PF 400989, PG 406553, PH 112969, PJ 840935, PK 138287, PL 250887, PM 737812

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

To check the Karunya Plus KN-306 Kerala Lottery Results directly, go to the direct link.

