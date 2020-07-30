Karunya Plus KN-327 Lottery to be Announced Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 Lakh

The result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-327 will be out today. Karunya Plus KN-327 lottery result will be declared on the official website of Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

According to The Indian Express, the winner of the first prize of Karunya Plus KN-327 lottery will get a cash prize of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prizes will fetch Rs 10 lakh and one lakh. Consolation prize winners will get Rs 5,000, reported the news website. There are other small prizes too.

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed without any formalities from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the amount exceeds Rs 5,000, then a person will have to submit his ticket and furnish a valid id proof to a bank or any government lottery office to receive the money.

The result of Karunya Plus KN-326 was announced on July 23 at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ticket number PD 226176 won the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to ticket number PL 425738.

Twelve people got the third prize, while eleven people received the first consolation prize.

Single ticket of the Karunya Plus lottery costs Rs 40, while the book comes at a price of Rs 750.

The Kerala lottery department announces results of various lotteries regularly. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it did not hold the result draws from March 22 to March 31.