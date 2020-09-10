Karunya Plus KN-333 Lottery Results to be Announced Today; Winner of First Prize to Get Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing Karunya Plus KN-333 lottery results today. Those who have purchased Kerala Karunya Plus KN-333 lottery tickets can check results at keralalotteryresult.net.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prizes will fetch Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The consolation prize winner will receive Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-333 lottery

Step 1: In the search box of Google, type Kerala State Lotteries

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: Then click on Karunya Plus KN-333 lottery

Step 4: Result will display on screen

Step 5: Check if your ticket number is on the list

There are also prizes of smaller amount. Winners should note that they are required to claim the prize money within 30 days of declaration of results.

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. Winners whose prize money is more than Rs 5,000 will have to provide their ticket and a valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office to claim the prize.

A single ticket of the lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book comes at a prize of Rs 750.

The lottery department on September 3 released the result of Karunya Plus KN 332 lottery. Meanwhile, the result of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-226 lottery was declared on Tuesday. The first prize of Rs 75 lakh was won by ticket number SY-184508. Ticket number SU-445846 bagged the second prize of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of Rs 5,000 went to ticket numbers 6009, 4618, 5179, 9048, 6606, 5662, 1499, 5166, 0383, 1869, 3859, 5445, 4564, 0513, 6377, 7296, 9927, 9544.

Apart from regular lotteries, the lottery department also holds four festival bumper draws.