Karva Chauth 2018: Here's How You Can Accessorise Your Festive Attire
Yash Agarwal, Creative Director and Design Head at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jaipur, and Raminder Singh, Principle Jewellery Designer at BlueStone, list some festive jewellery trends.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Yash Agarwal, Creative Director and Design Head at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jaipur, and Raminder Singh, Principle Jewellery Designer at BlueStone, list some festive jewellery trends.
* Multi-layering necklaces: One of the biggest trends for this festive season is multiple layering of the neckpieces. One can accessorise a simple lehenga or an anarkali by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted chokers with multiple mid-length or long-length necklaces to create a majestic look.
View this post on Instagram
Buy together or separate Jadau Ranihaar karva chauth sale until oct 28 ❤️ reduced price ❤️ free shipping in USA ❤️ extra $10 off on purchase over $100 usd ❤️ free gifts with every order ❤️no minimum purchase required 🌺🌺 enjoy the sale 🌺🌺 #karvachauth For inquiries WhatsApp, text, call us at : 925-206-7281 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Available in different colors Book your FaceTime and in person appointments now 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 We have bridal and non-bridal collection 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Punjabi Jewelry Empire We located at Antioch California 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Worldwide shipping Free shipping over $75 within USA 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 #punjabijewelryempire #punjabijewelry #indianjewelry #punjabifashion #jewels #chokers #bangles #bridal #nonbridal #clutches #jewelrylover#affordable #highquality #royal #classy #traditional #bollywood #polywood #punjaban #kundan #polki #trendy #elegant #earrings #tikka #necklace #westrenbridal #punjabibridal #punjabi_jewelry_empire
* Statement earrings: Statement pieces are huge this season. One can adorn classic statement earrings to create minimalistic yet chic looks. Kashmiri jhumkas or chandbalis can look stunning when clubbed with striking colours.
View this post on Instagram
Dm for details and orders. #crepesuit #netdupatta #embroidery #festivaloutfit #beauty #makeuptips #simplesuit #festiveseason #finequality #indianwedding #indiandesigner #boutique #wedmegood #bridesmaids #indianattire #2018goals #punjabisuit #ordernow #worldwideshipping #canadavichpujabi #tbt #shaadiwaliinspirations #partywearsuits #trendy #viah #followformore#karvachauth #diwali #punjabisuit A post shared by Kj Designer Boutique (@kj_94boutique) on
* Headgears: To give a classic look, one can experiment the unconventional way by wearing a beautiful maang-tika or mathapatti. Stacking bangles or bracelets along with headgears creates a playful vibe to the attire.
* Traditional kamarbandh: The quintessential kamarbandh of Indian heritage is one of the biggest jewellery trends for this season. They are eternally stylish and versatile and are perfect to complete your look this festive season.
View this post on Instagram
karva chauth sale until oct 28 ❤️ reduced price ❤️ free shipping in USA ❤️ extra $10 off on purchase over $100 usd ❤️ free gifts with every order ❤️no minimum purchase required 🌺🌺 enjoy the sale 🌺🌺 #karvachauth For inquiries WhatsApp, text, call us at : 925-206-7281 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Available in different colors Book your FaceTime and in person appointments now 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 We have bridal and non-bridal collection 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Punjabi Jewelry Empire We located at Antioch California 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Worldwide shipping Free shipping over $75 within USA 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 #punjabijewelryempire #punjabijewelry #indianjewelry #punjabifashion #jewels #chokers #bangles #bridal #nonbridal #clutches #jewelrylover#affordable #highquality #royal #classy #traditional #bollywood #polywood #punjaban #kundan #polki #trendy #elegant #earrings #tikka #necklace #westrenbridal #punjabibridal #punjabi_jewelry_empire
* Experimenting with colours: For the fun-filled festivities of Navratri, one can try replacing traditional gold jewellery with precious coloured stone jewellery. It adds colour to a monochrome look or matches the tone of your outfits. Opting for statement jewellery made of Rubies, Emeralds, Sapphires and Diamonds will definitely catch attention this festive season.
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born