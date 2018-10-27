Karva Chauth 2018: Here's How You Can Accessorise Your Festive Attire

: After Navratri and Dussehra, women are all geared up to celebrate and fast for their husbands on Karvwa Chauth​. Digging into the wardrobe and going out to shop, the fasting women want to look the best this day. Here's how one can be in sync with the latest jewellery trends of the season with some funky accessories.Yash Agarwal, Creative Director and Design Head at Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jaipur, and Raminder Singh, Principle Jewellery Designer at BlueStone, list some festive jewellery trends.: One of the biggest trends for this festive season is multiple layering of the neckpieces. One can accessorise a simple lehenga or an anarkali by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted chokers with multiple mid-length or long-length necklaces to create a majestic look.: Statement pieces are huge this season. One can adorn classic statement earrings to create minimalistic yet chic looks. Kashmiri jhumkas or chandbalis can look stunning when clubbed with striking colours.To give a classic look, one can experiment the unconventional way by wearing a beautiful maang-tika or mathapatti. Stacking bangles or bracelets along with headgears creates a playful vibe to the attire.: The quintessential kamarbandh of Indian heritage is one of the biggest jewellery trends for this season. They are eternally stylish and versatile and are perfect to complete your look this festive season.: For the fun-filled festivities of Navratri, one can try replacing traditional gold jewellery with precious coloured stone jewellery. It adds colour to a monochrome look or matches the tone of your outfits. Opting for statement jewellery made of Rubies, Emeralds, Sapphires and Diamonds will definitely catch attention this festive season.