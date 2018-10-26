English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karva Chauth 2018: State-run Himachal Hotels Run Special Offer for Fasting Couples
Karva Chauth special food arrangements were also made. The post-fasting dinner would be provided free of cost to the couples.
Women during Karva Chauth Celebration in Amritsar. (Image: PTI)
Shimla: State-run Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Thursday announced that it was offering a special package for the tourists visiting the state during the Karva Chauth festival on Saturday.
The guests staying in any HPTDC hotel for two nights will be provided free stay for the third night, an official spokesperson told IANS here.
He said special food arrangements were also made. The post-fasting dinner would be provided free of cost to the couples.
The special package would be applicable from Thursday to October 29.
Himachal Pradesh, known for its apples and picture-perfect tourist spots, attracted 19.6 million tourists last year, 2.9 times of its population.
It has 63 operational helipads across the state, as per the state's Economic Survey 2017-18.
Kullu and Manali are tourist hotspots, followed by Shimla and Dharamsala, the seat of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.
