3-min read

Karwa Chauth 2018: It's Raining Sops for Fasting Couples Today

Traders and businessmen make brisk business on the day. Various brands also try to cache in on the demands of women by offering them sops and other discounts.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2018, 7:41 AM IST
Karwa Chauth 2018: It's Raining Sops for Fasting Couples Today
Representative Image: Getty Images
Karwa Chauth, a popular festival among married women in India, is being celebrated on Saturday this year (October 27). The festival is primarily celebrated in states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Mahabharatha's Vana Parva, the festival’s origins can be traced back to the time when Savitri begged the god of death, Lord Yama for her husband’s soul. During this day, married women wear vibrant clothes and apply beautiful and intricate mehendi designs on their hands. They wait till the moon to rise to break their fast. They do not eat or drink after the sun rises until they see the moon at night.

Usually the married women fast on the day, hoever, some spinsters also keep the Karva Chauth vrat (fast) to pray for the logevity and happiness of their future husbands.

The preparations for the fast begin weeks earlier with families buying pooja samagri (items used in rituals) and festive attire on wear on the day. A day earlier, the markets are abuzz with women queuing up to apply henna. Traders and businessmen make brisk business on the day. Various brands also try to cache in on the demands of women by offering them sops and other discounts. Here's a list of things on offer today in case you missed out on a few.






















