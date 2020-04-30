Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Kasaragod Collector Advised to go Into Quarantine as Scribe Tests Positive for Covid-19

After a television journalist in Kerala's Kasaragod tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the health authorities here advised the district collector, his driver and gunman to go into self-quarantine.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kasaragod Collector Advised to go Into Quarantine as Scribe Tests Positive for Covid-19
(Representative image: Reuters)

After a television journalist in Kerala's Kasaragod tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the health authorities here advised the district collector, his driver and gunman to go into self-quarantine.

The district collector had given an interview to the journalist a few days ago. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday had said that 10 people, including three health workers and a journalist, were found infected with the virus.

The journalist who works for a prominent television channel in the state is the first positive case from the media fraternity.

"I had given an interview to the journalist on April 19. He has tested positive for coronavirus. Along with me, my driver and gunman have been advised to go into self-quarantine," District Collector D Sajith Babu told PTI.

A cameraman, driver and two other staff members of the media organisation have also been asked to remain quarantined.

The media organisation later issued instructions to its staff to maintain social distancing and other precautions.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,991,251

    +10,497*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,190,743

    +33,284*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,124

    +15,030*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,368

    +7,757*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres