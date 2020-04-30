Kasaragod Collector Advised to go Into Quarantine as Scribe Tests Positive for Covid-19
After a television journalist in Kerala's Kasaragod tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the health authorities here advised the district collector, his driver and gunman to go into self-quarantine.
The district collector had given an interview to the journalist a few days ago. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday had said that 10 people, including three health workers and a journalist, were found infected with the virus.
The journalist who works for a prominent television channel in the state is the first positive case from the media fraternity.
"I had given an interview to the journalist on April 19. He has tested positive for coronavirus. Along with me, my driver and gunman have been advised to go into self-quarantine," District Collector D Sajith Babu told PTI.
A cameraman, driver and two other staff members of the media organisation have also been asked to remain quarantined.
The media organisation later issued instructions to its staff to maintain social distancing and other precautions.
