Kasba Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Md. Afaque Alam of INC Leading

Kasba (Purnai) (कसबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Kasba is part of 12. Purnia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,034 eligible electors, of which 1,44,626 were male, 1,34,306 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,64,331 eligible electors, of which 1,37,362 were male, 1,26,957 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,855 eligible electors, of which 1,04,166 were male, 94,689 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasba in 2015 was 15. In 2010, there were 7.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Md Afaque Alam of INC won in this seat by defeating Pradip Kumar Das of BJP by a margin of 1,794 votes which was 0.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.74% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Md Afaque Alam of INC won in this seat defeating of BJP by a margin of 4,455 votes which was 3.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.07% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM got the most votes in 58. Kasba Assembly segment of Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Santosh Kumar won the Purnia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Purnia Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kasba are: Md. Afaque Alam (INC), Pradeep Kumar Das (LJP), Kumar Sahev (STBP), Pradhan Kumar Singh (RJPS), Bambam Sah (SJPB), Manoj Mahto (ACDP), Mohammad Nurul Haque (SDPI), Rajendra Yadav (HAMS), Shakti Nath Yadav (RTRP), Md Shahbaz Alam (AIMIM), Santosh Kumar (RVJP), Hayat Ashraf (PP), Md Ittefaque Alam (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.38%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.06%, while it was 67.34% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 274 polling stations in 58. Kasba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 255. In 2010 there were 205 polling stations.

Extent:

58. Kasba constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kasba, Srinagar and Jalalgarh; Gram Panchayats Kohbara, Bela Rikabganj and Jhunni Istambrar of Krityanand Nagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Kasba seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kasba is 466.79 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kasba is: 25°53'57.1"N 87°28'07.7"E.

