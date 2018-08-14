Kasganj on Alert Over August 15 'Tiranga Yatra' Plans, Over 150 Cops to Keep Vigil

Kasganj district president of newly formed Rashtriya Bajrang Dal was arrested on Tuesday after he posted a video threatening to take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' through minority-dominated areas on Independence Day, forcing district administration to deploy forces.Nearly 150 officers have been deputed as precautionary measure along with three companies of Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF)."Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in any way on Independence Day. People are requested to celebrate the day in good spirit. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Three companies of Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in Kasganj to keep a check on any unwanted situation," Commissioner Aligarh (Zone) Ajaydeep Singh said, adding that the administration has denied permission for Tiranga Yatra or any other new programme in Kasganj.According to intelligence reports, several right-wing outfits are planning to take out yatras in Kasganj without seeking permission. Among them is former VHP leader Pravin Togadia's outfit Rashtriya Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.Kasganj Superintendent of Police, Shivhari Meena had written a letter to the DGP headquarters requesting for extra force.Police said on Sunday that they had received applications from two groups to take out Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.Apart from Kasganj, other districts like Bareilly, Aligarh, Purvanchal and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also been marked as “sensitive” ahead of August 15 celebrations.The violence that broke out after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on January 26th this year 117 people were arrested, while 5 FIRs were registered. Out of 117, 36 people were arrested on the basis of 5 FIR’s while 81 people were arrested for the breach of section 144.Also, seven FIRs related to arson were registered in Kasganj during the violence in January this year. Fresh violence had taken place on 27th January when a group returning from the funeral of Chandan Gupta attacked shops and a religious structure. Few more shops and buses were torched that evening.