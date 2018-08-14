English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kasganj on Alert Over August 15 'Tiranga Yatra' Plans, Over 150 Cops to Keep Vigil
Nearly 150 officers have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Independence Day.
RAF deployed in violence-hit Kasganj. More than 100 people have been arrested so far. (Image: Suhas Munshi/News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: Kasganj district president of newly formed Rashtriya Bajrang Dal was arrested on Tuesday after he posted a video threatening to take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' through minority-dominated areas on Independence Day, forcing district administration to deploy forces.
Nearly 150 officers have been deputed as precautionary measure along with three companies of Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF).
"Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in any way on Independence Day. People are requested to celebrate the day in good spirit. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Three companies of Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in Kasganj to keep a check on any unwanted situation," Commissioner Aligarh (Zone) Ajaydeep Singh said, adding that the administration has denied permission for Tiranga Yatra or any other new programme in Kasganj.
According to intelligence reports, several right-wing outfits are planning to take out yatras in Kasganj without seeking permission. Among them is former VHP leader Pravin Togadia's outfit Rashtriya Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.
A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.
Kasganj Superintendent of Police, Shivhari Meena had written a letter to the DGP headquarters requesting for extra force.
Police said on Sunday that they had received applications from two groups to take out Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.
Apart from Kasganj, other districts like Bareilly, Aligarh, Purvanchal and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also been marked as “sensitive” ahead of August 15 celebrations.
The violence that broke out after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on January 26th this year 117 people were arrested, while 5 FIRs were registered. Out of 117, 36 people were arrested on the basis of 5 FIR’s while 81 people were arrested for the breach of section 144.
Also, seven FIRs related to arson were registered in Kasganj during the violence in January this year. Fresh violence had taken place on 27th January when a group returning from the funeral of Chandan Gupta attacked shops and a religious structure. Few more shops and buses were torched that evening.
Also Watch
Nearly 150 officers have been deputed as precautionary measure along with three companies of Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF).
"Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in any way on Independence Day. People are requested to celebrate the day in good spirit. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Three companies of Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) and two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in Kasganj to keep a check on any unwanted situation," Commissioner Aligarh (Zone) Ajaydeep Singh said, adding that the administration has denied permission for Tiranga Yatra or any other new programme in Kasganj.
According to intelligence reports, several right-wing outfits are planning to take out yatras in Kasganj without seeking permission. Among them is former VHP leader Pravin Togadia's outfit Rashtriya Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.
A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.
Kasganj Superintendent of Police, Shivhari Meena had written a letter to the DGP headquarters requesting for extra force.
Police said on Sunday that they had received applications from two groups to take out Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.
Apart from Kasganj, other districts like Bareilly, Aligarh, Purvanchal and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also been marked as “sensitive” ahead of August 15 celebrations.
The violence that broke out after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on January 26th this year 117 people were arrested, while 5 FIRs were registered. Out of 117, 36 people were arrested on the basis of 5 FIR’s while 81 people were arrested for the breach of section 144.
Also, seven FIRs related to arson were registered in Kasganj during the violence in January this year. Fresh violence had taken place on 27th January when a group returning from the funeral of Chandan Gupta attacked shops and a religious structure. Few more shops and buses were torched that evening.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War Actors Had no Idea About the Ending, Says Producer
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
- August 14: Bradman Ends, Tendulkar Begins
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...