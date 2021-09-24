Kashi Flavour With a Dash of Nostalgia in PM Modi’s Gifts for Kamala Harris, Other Leaders

Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/46SvKo2Oxv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

In his first foreign visit after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a personal touch to the gifts he presented to American, Japanese and Australian leaders. Meeting US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the White House, Modi gave the Indian-origin Democrat a copy of her maternal grandfather’s old notifications from when he was a government official.

The gift was encased in a handcrafted wooden frame. Modi also gifted Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities of the world. Known as Varanasi now, it is also Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. Each piece in the chess set is crafted by hand. Modi also invited the 56-year-old ‘veep’ and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a silver Gulabi Meenakari miniature ship from his Indian counterpart, again reflecting the intricate work of Kashi.

Moodi gifted Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga a sandalwood Buddha statue, and also congratulated the leader on successfully conducting the Tokyo Olympics despite the Covid-19 crisis.

