Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya Belong to Hindus; Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Stone Throwers: VHP

The Margdarshak Mandal of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad, (VHP) comprising saints, has expressed deep anguish over the recent stone-pelting incidents in different parts of the country after the Friday prayers in mosques.

Milind Parande, VHP secretary general, while briefing on the issues deliberated in the two-day Margdarshak Mandal meeting, said saints believe that the Hindu Samaj needs to stand firm in the wake of such motivated reactions and attacks.

“Many saints asked how come those emerging from prayers feel that they should pelt stones? Saints gave a sharp reaction against it. No-one has the right to be a judge. If someone has said something wrong, action will be taken legally but taking to streets and indulging in violence and take laws in their hands should be stopped strongly. Saints believe that to counter such attacks, the Hindu Samaj should stand firmly together,” said the VHP functionary.

On the Gyanvapi mosque issue, with the ongoing legal proceedings, the saints said they were “satisfied” with the Supreme Court’s decision on protecting the ‘Shivling’.

“We believe that it is a temple of Shiva. We are firm on getting three ‘sthans’ of our gods — Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya. These three places should be given to Hindus. But because the matter is in the court, saints will delve further on it later,” added Parande.

The saints also hailed the attempts of the Uttarakhand government on the Uniform Civil Code and demanded it should be implemented throughout the country, said Parande. He said Muslims from Bangladesh via Nepal have settled in Uttarakhand and claimed that the population of Muslims have gone up to 13% in the state, thus, the verification of these people is imminent.

Also, the issues of love jihad and conversion by Christian missionaries were also discussed during the VHP meet.

“The conspiracies of conversion have to be countered. For this, Bhojan, Bhajan, Bhraman will be undertaken in colonies that can be targeted. Also, there is a demand for a central law to contain conversions,” said Parande.

The saints have shown concern about killings of Hindus in Kashmir. “The Islamic Jehadi will kill but steps to protect Hindus should be taken and perpetrators should be trampled upon. In the past five months, 135 terrorists have been killed,” said Parande.

The VHP reiterated the demand to bring out temples from the control of the government.

“VHP believes that Hindu temples should not be under the control of the government. Hindus should manage the affairs of the temples and we need to make them aware of this issue. The money that comes to the temples should be utilised for the welfare of the Hindu society,” said Parande.

The influence of western civilisation and its bad influence on values of the Indian society was also discussed in the meeting.

