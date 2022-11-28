Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi ASI Survey: Allahabad High Court Reserves Judgment

The Allahabad High Court (HC) on Monday reserved its judgment in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case.

Of the five petitions pertaining to the land dispute at Gyanvapi that had been clubbed together, arguments in three have already been completed, while the remaining two pertain to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi premises.

In the pleas related to the survey, the Hindu side put forth its remaining arguments and the Muslim side also was given a chance to present its case. Thereafter, the bench of Justice Prakash Padia reserved the judgment.

Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan appeared on behalf of the temple. On the earlier date, the senior counsel had submitted that to reach a logical conclusion, an inquiry should be done and so a survey by the ASI should be allowed.

The Director General of the ASI, in her personal affidavit, has already submitted before the high court that the ASI is competent and capable to conduct the survey, if the high court or any other court directs.

STAY ON SURVEY

Before the Varanasi local court, the ancient idol of the Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and five others filed a suit in 1991, seeking removal of the Gyanvapi Mosque and restoration of the land to the Hindus.

On April 8, 2021, Civil judge Senior Division, Varanasi Civil Court allowed the ASI to conduct a comprehensive physical survey of the Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Against this order, the Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Varanasi moved the high court, which stayed the proceedings before the lower court, including the ASI survey of Gyanvapi.

The stay on the survey has been extended from time to time by the high court and it was to continue till November 30. The HC has now extended the interim stay on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex till the delivery of the judgment.

