Kashmir: 3 Arrested in Bandipore for Killing Migrant Labourer; Accused Tasked with Targeting Non-locals, Say Cops

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have solved yet another case of the alleged killing of a migrant labourer with the arrest of three militants in Bandipore on Saturday. The primary aim of the accused was to target non-local residents and revive militancy in the Valley, police said.

According to Bandipore SSP Mohammad Zahid, a Lashkar module was in touch with handlers in Pakistan and their primary task was to go after non-locals and revive militancy. On the intervening night of August 11 and 12, a migrant labourer identified as Amrez Masoori of Bihar was killed by militants in Sadunara village, Zahid added.

Police identified the three accused as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz and Muzamil Sheikh, who are all residents of Sadunara. The SSP said security forces could not track down the killers then but police later formed a special team and began an investigation. In the course of the investigation, many suspects were detained and, based on human and technical intelligence, they were questioned, he added.

Zahid further said the module was in regular touch with an LeT handler identified as Baber, who is believed to be operating from Pakistan. Baber had instructed the accused to kill non-local labourers so as to terrorise them so that they flee en masse from the Valley, as well as carry out strikes on security forces and other targets to revive militancy in the district, he added.

Police seized one weapon along with a magazine and four live rounds from the accused. The SSP said efforts to revive militancy from across the border have been thwarted in the last few years.

“Police and security forces had eliminated three militants, including one local and one foreigner,” he said, adding that nine hybrid militants have also been arrested and six OGW (overground worker) modules have been busted in the district.

