Kashmir a 'Dispute' Between India, Pakistan; Should be Resolved Through Dialogue, Says Farooq Abdullah

Addressing workers at Hazratbal on the occasion of 19th death anniversary of his mother Begum Jehan Ara, Farooq Abdullah said, Kashmir issue would be addressed only after a thorough dialogue between the people on both sides of the Line of Control.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
Kashmir a 'Dispute' Between India, Pakistan; Should be Resolved Through Dialogue, Says Farooq Abdullah
File photo of Farooq Abdullah.
Srinagar: Kashmir is a "dispute" between India and Pakistan which needed to be resolved through dialogue and not through military might, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday.

Addressing workers at Hazratbal on the occasion of 19th death anniversary of his mother Begum Jehan Ara, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said, "Kashmir is a dispute between two countries (India and Pakistan). Whatever they say, it is a dispute. The issue is still in the United Nations. The UN observers are still here and in Pakistan held Kashmir."

He said the issue would be addressed only after a thorough dialogue between the people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

"It will be resolved only when the people of India and Pakistan talk (with each other) and then talk to others... This should be done so that no one should feel that the solution so achieved is a loss for either India or Pakistan or for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

Referring to India's insistence that talks can begin only if terrorism ends, Abdullah said, "Guns still roar in Afghanistan, but talks are still going on. Why cannot that policy be implemented here?

He said dialogue was the only option to address the Kashmir issue.

"Nothing will be achieved by military might or force or coercion... they cannot put off the flame, which is burning here, by such things," he said.

Asked if talks should be held with all stake-holders, including Hurriyat Conference, in Kashmir, Abdullah said dialogue should be with everyone.

He also demanded revocation of an order to restrict the movement of civilian vehicles on a stretch of Srinagar-Jammu national highway because of the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

"We have raised this issue in the Parliament. I saw the statement of divisional commissioner Kashmir that there is no ban. This is a lie. I have seen it myself that people are being stopped at various places. This order is wrong and should be revoked," he said.

