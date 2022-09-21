Kashmir: A Marriage & A Decade-Long Break Later, Mother of 3 Aces Class 10 Exams

Sabrina Khaliq, a mother of three, from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, completed her class 10 examination after a decade-long break from studies post her marriage.

“I was waiting for the kids to grow up. Last year after a gap of 10 years I decided to resume my studies,” Khaliq said, adding that her family supported her throughout the process.

“My mother-in-law got the board application for class 10 and told me to fill it. Since last year, I have spared some time to prepare and this year I was declared successful,” she said.

Kupwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Nabi Bhat has recognized her efforts, and lauded her for the conviction to restart education. Bhat has advised her to carry on, and dream more.

Khaliq is in her mid-20s, and further to pursue graduation. She wants to ultimately join the police force.

To celebrate Khaliq’s efforts, and encourage others like her, the Kupwara administration has organized a function at the Town Hall of the district where she would be facilitated. Other meritorious students would also be recognised along with her.

“Women like Khaliq celebrated as they are brand ambassadors of education, and for those who wish to continue studies after being compelled to take a break for family reasons,” Kupwara District Magistrate Doifode Sagar Dattatray told News 18.

In the felicitation meeting, Khaliq shared her experience and her interests, strengths, and difficulties in the process of writing exams.

She lives with her in-law, her husband and his three sisters and her own three kids. Her two daughters are aged 8 and 6 and the son is a toddler.

Sabrina had last touched her books in 2012, as a class 9 student. But she got married next when she was in late teens. The young bride was happy at her new home but leaving studies midway would always rankle.

In the next 10 years, the responsibility of running the show at home kept her busy but the hope to restart education never died in her. In fact, she became more determined.

“I never thought it would be this easy. I picked up books and started reading in the evening. It was challenging initially but then I coped with the syllabus,” she recalled.

She wrote all her five papers and astonishingly scored 467 out of 500 – a 93.4 percent. She got A1 grades in 04 of 05 in Math, Urdu, Science, and Social Science.

