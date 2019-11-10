Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Kashmir Administration Postpones Two Exams of Classes 5-9 Scheduled to Begin Tomorrow

The official gave no reasons for postponing the papers, but it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the heavy snowfall in the valley on Friday.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Kashmir Administration Postpones Two Exams of Classes 5-9 Scheduled to Begin Tomorrow
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have postponed the first two papers of the annual examinations of classes 5-9 which were scheduled to begin on Monday, an official said.

According to Director School Education, the Urdu/Hindi and English exams were scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday respectively, an official spokesperson said. He said the exams would now be held on November 26 and November 28.

The official gave no reasons for postponing the papers, but it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the heavy snowfall in the valley on Friday. However, he said, the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held according to the schedule.

