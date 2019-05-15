English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmir Administrative Officer Founding Hanging from Ceiling in Apartment
A 2004 KAS batch officer, Sushil Atri, was the deputy director of Integrated Child Development Services and he lived in Ansal Apartments in Sainik Colony area.
Loading...
Jammu: A Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officer was found hanging from the ceiling in his apartment in Jammu on Tuesday evening, police said.
A 2004 KAS batch officer, Sushil Atri, was the deputy director of Integrated Child Development Services and he lived in Ansal Apartments in Sainik Colony area, they said.
After getting information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, an officer said.
Atri passed out from Government College of Engineering and Technology in 2001 and had topped the mechanical stream.
A 2004 KAS batch officer, Sushil Atri, was the deputy director of Integrated Child Development Services and he lived in Ansal Apartments in Sainik Colony area, they said.
After getting information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, an officer said.
Atri passed out from Government College of Engineering and Technology in 2001 and had topped the mechanical stream.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results