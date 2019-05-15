Kashmir Administrative Officer Founding Hanging from Ceiling in Apartment

A Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officer was found hanging from the ceiling in his apartment in Jammu on Tuesday evening, police said.A 2004 KAS batch officer, Sushil Atri, was the deputy director of Integrated Child Development Services and he lived in Ansal Apartments in Sainik Colony area, they said.After getting information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, they said.According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, an officer said.Atri passed out from Government College of Engineering and Technology in 2001 and had topped the mechanical stream.