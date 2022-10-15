Kashmir Changing, Atmosphere of Fear Ended, Says DC after Hoisting 108 ft Tricolor in Langate Park

In a first of its kind initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, a 108 ft tricolour was unfurled at Langat Historical Public Park. Inaugurating the tricolour, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said Kashmir is now changing and celebrating independence openly.

People are honoring the tricolor with their hearts, Pole said. He said this is a historic day when the people of Langat are hoisting the country’s tricolor with their heart. “I congratulate you all.”

#WATCH | A 108-feet high National Flag installed at Langate Park in Handwara, J&K The flag has been installed by civil administration with HDFC Bank to instil the spirit of nationalism among the local populace, say Indian Army officials. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Yzh0Eubbrd — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr. Sagar, army officers, DDC Chairman Kupwara Irfan Pandit Puri, Municipal Committee Chairman Handwara Masroor Bande, students and public also participated in the ceremony.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, talking to News18, said today is a historic day as situation [in Kashmir] has improved and common people are openly expressing their feelings. He said people want to live in peace and tranquility.

Pole said people are even installing the tricoluor in their houses.

