English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kashmir Continues to be 'Core Unresolved Agenda', Says Pak Army Chief
The ties between India and Pakistan remains strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
File photo of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said the Kashmir issue continues to be a "core unresolved agenda" and warned against "misadventure" against his country.
Gen Bajwa made the remarks during a visit to Sarpir and Pandu Sectors at the Line of Control where he interacted with the Pakistani troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.
He appreciated the "operational readiness and high morale" of troops and said the Pakistan Army is "fully invested in peace and stability of the region".
"However, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the statement.
The army chief said the Kashmir issue continues to be a "core unresolved agenda" and reiterated his support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.
The ties between India and Pakistan remains strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
After assuming power in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers on the margins of the UN General Assembly in September.
India accepted the proposal but, within hours of its acceptance, terrorists killed three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting New Delhi to cancel the foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.
Gen Bajwa made the remarks during a visit to Sarpir and Pandu Sectors at the Line of Control where he interacted with the Pakistani troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.
He appreciated the "operational readiness and high morale" of troops and said the Pakistan Army is "fully invested in peace and stability of the region".
"However, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the statement.
The army chief said the Kashmir issue continues to be a "core unresolved agenda" and reiterated his support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.
The ties between India and Pakistan remains strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
After assuming power in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers on the margins of the UN General Assembly in September.
India accepted the proposal but, within hours of its acceptance, terrorists killed three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting New Delhi to cancel the foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go
- Is K-Pop Giant BTS The Beatles of Our Generation?
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
- Four Female Umpires Part of Officials Team for Women’s World T20 in November
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...